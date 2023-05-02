At the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club's (HPNC) recent annual gala, community members celebrated 114 years of serving tots through teens and looked to the future.
That night’s fundraiser, held April 22 at the 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. clubhouse, raised more than $50,000 much of which will be used to help families with limited resources maintain access to the club’s youth programming, development director Chris Younkin-Wilson said. HPNC executive director Angela Habr added good news during the gala when she announced that the club had also received a grant for capital improvements from the state’s Department of Human Services (DHS) to the tune of $250,000.
Habr’s news was met with applause and broad smiles from the more than 120 gala attendees, who had just dined on a meal provided by Mustard Seed Kitchen, the takeout-only South Loop restaurant created by Erick Williams of Hyde Park's Virtue.
Leading up to the announcement, gala emcee and Mama Fresh blogger Jenny LeFlore took to the stage and told the story of how the HPNC had come into her family’s life.
In the fall of 2021, LeFlore was dropping her preschooler off at Ray Elementary School and had her hands full with a growing family. Her second child, a baby, rested on her hip and her car was in the street with its flashers on.
A woman who was dropping her preschool-aged grandson off at Ray "could see that I was struggling a little bit,” recalled LeFlore. “And I said to her, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do with him. He's so busy.’”
The woman also had a baby grandchild with her and invited LeFlore to the neighborhood club, to which she initially refused, concerned of the potential cost.
"She picked up what I was putting down,” said LeFlore. The woman told her sessions were “pay what you can” and that the first is free.
"I took my Jamison there and he was able to play with other kids,” she said. "It was so great for me because I got to sit and talk to this grandma. I was able to really sit and talk to her."
Founded in 1909, the HPNC’s mission is to "(bring) people together to strengthen the health, vitality, and sustainability of our diverse local community through programs and partnerships, with a particular focus on child and youth development," according to its website.
Guided by this mission, Habr told the Herald, the DHS funds will be used in ways that are both “practical and visionary, both in the process we are using to complete the work and in the final design.”
“With each capital investment, we see it as an opportunity to lean into our core values. Specifically, we are inviting B/MWE (Black, minority, women owned enterprise) businesses to submit bids, we are improving safety and accessibility, and we are asking ourselves how we can make the most environmentally responsible facility decisions.”
With the DHS grant, Habr said, the first two phases of a multi-phase building revitalization are now fully funded.
The project began in 2021 with a $250,000 Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) capital grant for facility improvements. Obtained with the support of state Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-25th) and state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), the grant funded phase one of the revitalization, which covered roof resurfacing, design and engineering for a facility improvement plan, insulation replacement, installation of energy efficient and water-saving hot water heaters and electrical system upgrades.
Phase two work commences with receipt of the DHS capital grant, said Habr. The funds will be used to upgrade electrical service, prepare the electrical system for future solar panels, replace two failing HVAC mechanical units with modern energy-efficient units and replace broken doors and windows. The main entrance doors will also be upgraded to be more ADA accessible, fences, gates and masonry will be repaired and the facility’s driveway will be replaced with water-permeable pavement. These improvements will be completed by 2024, Habr said.
Subsequent phases of the project are being planned with a development consultant (funded by the DCEO grant) and will be completed over the next several years as funds become available. These phases will address and improve accessibility, environmental sustainability and service to the community, said Habr.
The $50,000 raised during the gala will be used to “advance HPNC’s community creating mission, particularly through keeping our early childhood, out-of-school time, and enrichment programs accessible to families of all income levels,” Younkin-Wilson told the Herald.
“The cost of providing a safe and enriching space for all South Side families to enjoy is more than those families can bear on their own,” he said. “The generosity of those in attendance on Saturday night and our hundreds of other supporters is what makes our mission work possible.”
True to its neighborhood club appellation, the HPNC partners with a number of local organizations that use the facility, including Little Inspirations Child Care Center, the nonprofit MAPscorps, Every Mom Chicago, the Hyde Park Refugee Project and several music and dance groups. Entertainment for the gala was provided by two HPNC partners, the Kenwood School of Ballet and South Side Suzuki Cooperative, as well as the Curtis Black Quartet.
To learn more about the Neighborhood Club, its programs and how to donate, visit https://www.hpnclub.org/
