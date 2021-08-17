Elly Fishman first became interested in exploring the issue of refugees while attending an early 2017 protest at O’Hare Airport against Donald Trump’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries.
“Once I arrived at the airport there were thousands of people there, chanting together and coming together as a community on behalf of these refugee families,” she recalled. “And I wondered, you know, who are these families on the other side of the wall, who are stuck in immigration right now, and where do they land in Chicago?”
Her curiosity piqued, the Hyde Park native called up Bill Gerstein, an old family friend and the owner-operator of Mr. G’s Finer Foods on 53rd Street before becoming a CPS principal. He tipped her off to Sullivan High School in Rogers Park — nicknamed the “Google Translate school,” it has students enrolled from 35 different countries, many of them refugees or recent immigrants.
Fishman, now a freelance journalist who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, ultimately spent more than a year visiting the school and interviewing students, parents and staff — the result is “Refugee High,” her new book, which she discussed in a virtual conversation with the journalist Alex Kotlowitz on Aug. 10. The event, which coincided with the book’s release date, was sponsored by the American Writers Museum and the Seminary Co-op Bookstores, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave.
“Refugee High” follows different children — refugees from Iraq and Myanmar, an asylum-seeker from Guatemala — over the course of a school year. (Fishman changed all names in the book to protect the students.) Many of the students at the school are working through the aftermath of fleeing from war and other forms of violence; Fishman’s book tells their stories, intertwining them with their present-day experiences on Chicago’s North Side.
Fishman began her deep dive into Sullivan by connecting with principal Chad Adams and Sarah Quintenz, who ran the school’s English Language Learning (ELL) program. (The teacher ended up at the heart of “Welcome to Refugee High,” the feature story for Chicago magazine that was the book’s precursor.)
“It was very clear to me that her room was like the nucleus for the ELL program, and there were always kids coming in and out. It felt like a den, in many ways, and so I hung out in the back of her classroom for a long time” Fishman said. “I really wanted to observe and try and understand the dynamic and the ecosystem within her classroom in the school before inserting myself.”
Principal Adams came to Sullivan in 2013 from Englewood’s Harper High School, where 29 current or recent students had been shot the year before — the subject of an award-winning This American Life investigation reported partly by Kotlowitz.
“I think it was only once he left his job at Harper and came to Sullivan that he realized the impact of what he witnessed, and the fact that he was really struggling with PTSD himself,” said Fishman. “I mean he had lost so many students to gun violence and hadn't really processed it.
“I think that made him a really incredible and unique leader for a place like Sullivan because he really understands what it means to live with trauma, to work through trauma and to be in an educational space, you know, balancing both these kind of personal hurts and the desire to learn.”
The students often struggle to reconcile their old and new lives. Alejandro, a Guatemalan boy fleeing the MS-13 gang, has trouble connecting with his father.
“When Alejandro arrives here in Chicago, he and his dad are basically strangers. You realize how hard it is as a kid to leave your whole world behind,” said Fishman. “Over the years, they find ways to connect with each other, but you feel his longing for his mother and for his family at home. That’s a huge pain and loss for him and that’s true for all of these kids, this kind of tension between the world they left behind and the new lives they’re building here.”
Fishman said that, as a result of its approach, Sullivan ultimately became not just a site of learning, but a resource center for many of the children.
“They really think of themselves beyond just the classroom and curricular learning — they are a space in the community, they are safety, they are shelter, they are food, they are mental health services.
“I was also getting to see these kids be kids at Sullivan. gather in the cafeteria and watch YouTube and learn viral dances and be totally silly and flirt and play pranks on each other,” Fishman added. “And that was, you know, in some ways a counterbalance to this other part of the reporting and so important in understanding who they are. It's a fuller, more nuanced, more human picture, which is always what I wanted to tell.”
