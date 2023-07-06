An incubator for startup life science companies is coming to Hyde Park Labs, the University of Chicago’s $225 million Harper Court expansion.
Years in the making, Hyde Park Labs is a 302,000-square-foot, 13-story tower at 52nd Street and Harper Avenue that will host science research, lab, office and retail space. The second phase of the U. of C.’s decades-long Harper Court expansion, Hyde Park Labs broke ground this winter and has confirmed its first operator: CIC.
Formerly the Cambridge Innovation Center, CIC will manage and operate 20,000 square feet of lab and office space in the building. Located on the fifth floor of Hyde Park Labs, the CIC facility will primarily cater to the startup companies of U. of C. faculty, “helping to extend the impact of their research, discoveries, and intellectual property,” according to the university.
CIC Labs, an initiative of CIC, was launched in 2021 to support the life sciences — the study of living organisms and life processes, such as biology. The Hyde Park facility will be the company’s third U.S.-based wet lab and its ninth international location. Around the globe, CIC operates more than one million square feet of innovation campuses which have shared workspace, wet labs and event space.
Katie Lettie, an associate director on CIC’s expansion team and a U. of C. graduate, described the company’s offerings as an “all-inclusive lab management platform.”
“It enables them to take advantage of all this shared equipment that’s on site, the staff that we would have on site, who have extensive experience in research and lab management,” Lettie said. “Often, when you’re at this early stage in your research, one of the challenges around finding the right kind of space is that the act of having to lease space — which is a long-term commitment — build your lab, get it permitted, buy all of the equipment, is hugely costly.”
Tenants rent the space month-to-month; it's open to faculty members and the public.
“What CIC does is we actually break down some of the barriers to those companies going from the university into commercial space by enabling them to do so on a flexible basis, at a much, much lower cost,” Lettie said. “We have the consumables they need … And they can scale (lab use) up or scale it down as their research is successful or not.”
Equipment offerings include ultra-low temperature freezers (reaching minus 80 degrees Celsius), fridges, incubators, vacuum systems, biosafety cabinets, cell counters, centrifuges, microscopes and other basic lab equipment. The equipment will be rated at biosafety level 2, covering all laboratories that work with agents associated with human disease, according to Lettie.
The Hyde Park Labs development comes amid Chicago’s gradually growing life sciences industry. Though employment in the city’s life science sector has remained fairly steady over the last 20 years, per an April report by real estate services firm CBRE, local research institutions have in recent years received an influx of funding in the field. Last year, Chicago institutions received $1 billion in funding from the National Institutes of Health, a 19% increase from 2019, a quarter of which went to the U. of C. In March, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative allocated $250 million to launch a biomedical research hub in partnership with the U. of C., Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Per the report, Chicago ranked as the nation’s seventh largest life science employment hub. (The San Francisco Bay Area and Boston-Cambridge claimed the top two spots.)
Lettie described CIC’s partnership with Hyde Park Labs as a “bet” on the area’s life sciences industry. “The entire development of Hyde Park Labs is meant to really support the life sciences industry and that growth in Chicago,” she said. “We see it as an opportunity and a jumping off point for what we hope will become an even larger presence in the market."
“We expect that the clients that we’ll be serving, or the startups and research that we’ll be serving, will largely be from the university, particularly at the start,” Lettie said. “But the goal is actually for this area to become a consensus location for life sciences in the broader Chicago region.”
The partnership with CIC is the latest in the U. of C.’s series of science startup incubators. In the last two years, the university has created incubators and “deep-tech” accelerators for quantum technology, biomedical sciences, data science and artificial intelligence.
