The Hyde Park Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave. is getting a backyard patio dubbed “the chocolate garden” thanks to a $250,000 community development grant from the city.
The space is more than a decade in the making, according to Kilwins’ owner Jackie Jackson.
“It’s just been dead space, underutilized, and I just want to bring it to life,” Jackson said. “It’ll be a space for enjoyment and celebration."
The land behind Kilwins is owned by the University of Chicago, which has agreed to partner with Jackson to renovate it and turn it into a community space.
“They gave me permission to use their space, so it could provide the community a space to go, in the hopes that they patronize my business,” she said.
Aside from being used annually for the Big Boyz Grill-Off, a neighborhood barbecue competition, the yard hasn’t been touched since the store opened in 2012.
Jackson said plans for the patio design are still in the works. It will be sheltered and have heat lamps for the colder months, though it will close at some point in the winter season. She also hopes to have chess tables.
“(Renovation) will have to probably be done in phases,” Jackson said, noting the high price tag. The grant requires that she use an additional $62,500 of her own funds for the project, bringing its total bill to $312,500.
There is no opening date set, but she said when there is, people will be able to rent out the patio for a low cost to hold events like family reunions, wedding events and baby showers.
Jackson has been the owner of Kilwins for 15 years. In November 2021, Jackson closed the store for about eight months after a stray bullet was shot through the store’s front window. After taking some time for her mental health, Jackson reopened the Kilwins in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.