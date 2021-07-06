Businesses located inside some South Side TIF districts, including in and around Hyde Park and Kenwood, will be eligible for grants under the city's Small Business Improvement Fund (SBIF) this July.
The SBIF provides grant funding for building improvements and repairs, maxing out at $150,000 for commercial properties and $250,000 for industrial properties. The grant doesn't have to be repaid.
Locally, businesses in the following TIF districts can apply for funds this July: 53rd Street, Washington Park, 47th/State, 47th/King, 43rd/Cottage Grove, Englewood Neighborhood and Englewood Mall.
Applications are due by July 30 at 5 p.m. The Department of Planning and Development, which administers the SBIF, will host an informational webinar July 7 at 1 p.m. Register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.