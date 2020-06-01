The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference has scheduled an emergency community webinar forum for June 2 at 6 p.m.
HPKCC said it is looking for participants to share their experiences and "voice their ideas about what we can do as a community to move forward."
The group said participants will receive updates on the situation and that elected officials will answer questions.
Those seeking to attend should register athttps://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mKSxH83oQB6KfhuZIIT1Pg
Following the slaying of George Floyd and the subsequent violent demonstrations, the HPKCC issued a statement decrying what it called the nation's systemic racism.
"HPKCC condemns bigotry and violence against anyone because of the color of their skin, where they were born, who they love, or to whom they pray," the statement said. "The tragic and senseless murder of George Floyd reflects deep, systemic racism that has afflicted our country for far too long.
"HPKCC also stands by the constitutional right of people to peacefully assemble and speak out against hate and injustice. At the same time, the mission of HPKCC is to connect people in a diverse, green and safe community, and the health and safety of our residents is paramount to our community’s present and future well-being."
