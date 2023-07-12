From South Shore to Garfield Park, free jazz concerts are popping up across the South and West sides this summer.
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, a nonprofit working to support the development of jazz in Chicago, has programmed more than a dozen free performances through its Artist Corps Fellowship and Back Alley Jazz music series, as well as a fall festival to cap off the season.
“Our vision is to stay really rooted in community, even as we get bigger and more well-known,” said Kate Dumbleton, artistic executive director of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival. “There’s a massive amount of creativity (in Chicago), and really all we’ve done is give it the infrastructure and channel funding towards it.”
Artist Corps
Kicking off its second year of shows in early June, the Artist Corps Fellowship provides financial support to fellows curating concerts in South and West side neighborhoods.
“(The corps) emanated from the pandemic year of 2020, when we did a lot of pop-up performances,” said Dumbelton. “The idea behind it was to have hyperlocal performances in neighborhoods that don’t have a lot of access to cultural platforms and cultural institutions and programming, but are really connected to the history of the music.”
Each year, three fellows book performers for small concerts the festival helps run, which Dumbelton said typically attract between 50 and 75 people.
Running through September, Artist Corps’ typical venues include driveways, parkways, gardens and community centers.
The next mid-South Side performance takes place on Saturday, July 15 at the Oakland Museum and Garden, 4116 S. Lake Park Ave. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Participatory Music Coalition will pay tribute to improvisation and the tradition of Black American classical music.
On July 28, the Frank Morrison Quartet will play at the South Merrill Community Garden, 7030 S. Merrill Ave., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Next month, the Gira Dahnee Trio will also take to the South Merrill Community Garden on August 19. On August 20, Sound Rotation will present Freedom Jazz Dance ft. Duane Powell and Kahil El Zabar at Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St.
For a full summer schedule, check out the Hyde Park Jazz Festival’s lineup here.
This year’s fellows are Adam Zanolini, Jumaane Taylor and Meagan McNeal. Zanoli is a multi-instrumentalist, ethnomusicologist, writer and arts organizer based in Chicago, who is also affiliated with Elastic Arts Foundation, the Participatory Music Coalition and the Englewood Jazz Festival. Taylor is a Chicago native and tap dancer who has debuted works at a number of jazz music and dance festivals, teaches dance and is artistic director of the Chicago Human Rhythm Project. McNeal is a singer, songwriter and recording artist of jazz, soul and R&B who previously performed on the television show “The Voice.”
Back Alley Jazz expands
With the Artist Corp series well underway, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is simultaneously preparing the summer kick-off of Back Alley Jazz, a series of day-long jazz showcases in South Shore.
Inspired by the jazz alley jam sessions that took place on the South Side throughout the 1960s and 70s, Back Alley Jazz comes back to the 7300 block of South Paxton Avenue this Saturday, July 15 from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday’s performers include South Side mainstays like the Thaddeus Tukes Quintet, the Isaiah Spencer Quartet and DJ Duane Powell.
In the past, Back Alley Jazz had been a one-day extravaganza on Paxton Avenue. This year, festival organizers have extended the jazz jams through September.
“It’s a little more democratic,” Dumbleton said. “They just basically submit a letter of inquiry, and then we work with them to set it up.”
The series’ seven performances are scheduled for various dates from July through September.
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival
Rounding out the season of concerts, the 17th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival comes back to the neighborhood in full force on September 23 and 24.
“We have some very exciting emerging artists and younger artists, both here in Chicago and coming to visit and present work from other places, as well as senior, very famous (and) venerable superstar artists,” Dumbleton said.
This year’s fest will play host to 36 performers — 28 of which are from Chicago — ranging from solo artists to 12-piece groups.
Dumbleton noted her excitement for the strong showing of female artists, such as bassist Endea Owens, flutist and singer Melanie Charles, New Orleans composer and jazz pianist Courtney Bryan and flutist and composer Nicole Mitchell.
“This year’s lineup of women leaders and performers is just absolutely stellar — it represents an incredible breadth of practice, from stylistically to instrumental,” she said. Dumbleton noted that Ben LaMar Gay, a local composer and cellist, will do a tribute to trumpeter Jamie Branch, who died last year.
“The thing that’s so special about the Hyde Park Jazz Festival itself is that it was started by community members,” she said. “It started from members of the Hyde Park Jazz Society putting on a pop-up jazz club every Sunday night.”
