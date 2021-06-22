The University of Chicago will host a “Hyde Park is Hiring” event on Tuesday, June 29 at Harper Court, 5300 S. Lake Park Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organized by the school’s Commercial Real Estate Operations and Office of Civic Engagement, the hiring event will see representatives from a number of local businesses — including Kilwins, Nella Pizza e Pasta, Virtue and Wesley’s Shoes — staffing tables to meet applicants.
Businesses are hiring for “a wide variety of positions including restaurant front and back of house, retail salespeople/cashiers, office, and hotel workers”; there are also positions for baristas, fitness coaches and a tech booth operator.
The event is being put on in association with Downtown Hyde Park, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC), and the offices of Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th).
Applicants should register ahead of time at hydeparkishiring.com
