The University of Chicago's annual Hyde Park Holly-day event returns this Saturday, Dec. 3.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a host of activities in Harper Court, along 53rd Street and in the Hyde Park Shopping Center.
"This is our sixth event," said Amy Srodon, with the university's Commercial Real Estate Operations office. "Obviously we had to cancel for 2020, but I think I'm most excited about the fact that this event marks the return to in-person, pre-pandemic activities."
Saturday's festivities will kick off with chainsaw ice-carving demonstration at 10 a.m. at 5235 S. Harper Court; 12 sculptures will then line 53rd Street until they melt.
Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking free pictures with families at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Promontory will also host children's holiday craft-making, as well as a a distribution of 300 books for babies, kids and teenagers by local nonprofit Brown Books & Paintbrushes. Performances from the Hyde Park School of Dance and the Kenwood School of Ballet are at 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., respectively.
All the while, DJ Mama Fresh will emcee the event space's activities until 2 p.m.
Elsewhere, in several businesses around Hyde Park, an assortment of costumed characters — Buddy the Elf, Anna and Elsa from the 2013 movie "Frozen," Spiderman and Wonder Woman — will be making appearances in the afternoon.
To cap off the festivities, two live reindeer will be at the Hyde Park Shopping Center courtyard, 1504 E. 55th St., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There were more than 800 pictures with Santa taken at the 2019 event; Srodon expects large crowds to return this year.
"That's something we're going to need to manage expectations for, because the Santa event is a retired couple from Missouri — they drive in just for this event, they're a lovely couple, and last time, it was tons of people," she said. "This year, we have more photographers. We're not going to be printing actual photos; they're going to be sent to people's cell phones."
The hope is that the line will move faster with those adjustments. Srodon encourages people to show up for photos earlier and said there is no guarantee that everyone will have their photo taken.
"It's pretty rare to be able to get a free Santa photo, so it is very special that it's Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus. We have a great backdrop set up. They sit on a throne, so it's kind of fabulous," she said.
Hyde Park Holly-day is part of a series of events the university puts on, alongside the summertime Hyde Park Summer Music Series, Jazz in the Court and the Midweek on the Midway outdoor movies.
"We're really proud to do it," Srodon said. "(The events) draw thousands of South Side residents throughout the year, and I think they really contribute to the vibrancy of the community."
A full schedule of appearances and activities is available at hphollyday.com.
