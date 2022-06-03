The Hyde Park Farmers Market will return to the parking lot behind the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., this Sunday, June 5.
Back for its second year in the parking lot location, the market will open every Sunday from 9 am. - 2 p.m., through September 25.
Market manager Ticina Williams (a Kenwood Academy graduate) said they expect to host anywhere between 13 and 20 vendors a week, almost doubling last year’s offerings. Among these sellers will be market classics, fruit and vegetable farmers, as well as a florist, food and juice vendors, and local nonprofits sharing information about their work in the community.
“We're expecting to have a really nice summer, just providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a gathering space for the community,” said Williams.
Many of this season’s food vendors, such as market mainstay Taylor’s Tacos, operate out of a community kitchen in Garfield Park called The Hatchery.
Williams said that this year’s market will also feature a host of activities, including live music, art and yoga. This Sunday, Thaddeus Tukes Trio, a jazz ensemble and frequent South Shore performers, will kick off the summer season with a 10 a.m. show. Later in the summer the Hyde Park Art Center is expected to join the market with their mobile street art cart.
The market is a joint project of the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and Special Service Area (SSA) #61, the business improvement district covering the 53rd and 55th Street business corridors.
Williams added that through the summer SECC and the market remain open to additional vendors and partnerships with local organizations.
Above all, “we’re looking forward to having a successful summer season and we're hoping that everyone comes out, shops with us and supports the local food system,” said Williams. “You get your flowers, donuts, cakes, coffee, fruits, vegetables and lotion… I’m really excited.”
More information on the market can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.