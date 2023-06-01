The Hyde Park Farmers Market will return to the parking lot behind the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., this Sunday, June 4.
With more than a dozen vendors and a new program to increase fresh food affordability, the market will run every Sunday from 9 am. to 2 p.m. through September 24.
"We are thrilled to open the doors of Hyde Park Farmers Market and welcome the community to this exciting event," said market manager Ticina Williams in a statement. "Our mission is to foster a vibrant and sustainable local economy while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Hyde Park. We invite everyone to join us for a day of community, wellness, and wholesome, locally sourced products."
This yea's market will host at least 16 vendors of produce, flowers, coffee, honey, jam, soaps, baked goods and more. Throughout the season the market will also host several pop-up vendors, live music and children's activities.
New this year, the market joins the Link Up Illinois statewide network to provide incentives to SNAP shoppers. A program of Experimental Station, Link Up Illinois aims to increase the affordability of fresh foods by matching the value of Link or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) purchases up to $25.00 per transaction.
The highlight of Sunday's grand opening festivities, market organizers say, is a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. Uniting Voices of Chicago, a 67-year-old children's choir performing a blend of pop, gospel and world music, will also off the summertime sale.
The market is a joint project of the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and Special Service Area (SSA) #61, the business improvement district covering the 53rd and 55th Street business corridors.
More information on the market can be found here.
