The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce’s 11-year director, Wallace E. Goode, is stepping down. At the Chamber’s monthly check-in event on Thursday, July 9, Goode said that choosing operations manager Phil Moy as his replacement was “the best thing (he’s) ever done for the chamber.”
As Goode begins his campaign for 5th Ward Alderman, he has been reflecting on what it means to be a good leader. He likened effective leadership to good customer service.
“You come in and learn what's going on from the people most involved,” Goode said. “You discuss it with them, you plan it with them, and then you execute strategies to address the concerns raised by constituents.”
At the Chamber’s check-in Thursday, more than 100 residents and business owners spent the evening networking under a sprawling, white tent at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. The setting sun cast golden light across the yard and members of the crowd shushed one another as Moy began to speak.
Moy said he recognizes that he is taking the helm during a complex time for businesses. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation is up, in-person patronage is down and retaining staff is a big challenge, he added.
“There’s ‘for hire’ signs in practically every other window because they can’t get enough help,” Moy said.
Local business owners chimed in as well.
“The biggest issue is just having people come back outside and spend again,” said Jesse Reed, owner of Green Collar Cleaners.
In an interview with the Herald, Moy, who grew up in Gresham, said he hopes to use his background in computer graphics to improve online resources for members and increase the chamber’s media presence.
True to Goode’s legacy, though, Moy said he wants to listen first, hosting small-group meetings with members to understand the challenges they face and how best to solve them. He will then conduct an analysis of Hyde Park businesses to get a feel for “what’s missing,” so that he can connect budding entrepreneurs with resources to kick-start their businesses.
“There's room for expansion, room for people to come in, depending on what kind of business you want to do,” Moy said. He noted that a successful business must have the right mixture of “staying power” and passion for the value its products or services will bring to the community.
One example of local ingenuity at work is PiggyBack, a transportation network that uses survey data to play matchmaker for parents looking for carpooling for their children. The network was co-founded by Ismael El-Amin, a new chamber member who was welcomed at Thursday’s event.
“Growing up, I was getting help from coaches, other families, team members to get back and forth to practice when my parents couldn't do it,” El-Amin said. “Now, I want my kids involved in the best schools and in the best sports opportunities, so I'm driving them around a lot.”
Bernadettea Hurns, another new chamber member, is spreading love through custom T-shirts and masks. Like El-Amin, her business, We Apparelle, is also very personal to her.
“My dad is a retired pastor and in his sermons, he would always talk about how God, love, peace, prayer and faith… those are essential things,” Hurns said. “So, my dad not being able to go out and speak that, I put it on a mask so he could wear the same statement.”
Goode said that these stories are what Hyde Park is all about.
“Communities are dynamic. They are always changing, growing, emerging, shrinking and I think (Hyde Park) is indicative of that,” he said.
Goode said that Hyde Park businesses know what their community needs, and what entrepreneurs need now are “bridge builders.” He feels confident that Moy is the right person to build those bridges.
