The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to join a virtual "Coffee Chat" with Emily Landon, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago and a national leader in infectious disease research, on Tuesday, July 28, at 9 a.m.
As the director of the University of Chicago’s Infection Prevention and Control Program, Landon manages a team of outstanding practitioners in infection surveillance, outbreak investigation, performance improvement and regulatory compliance activities. She also serves as the medical director for the High Consequence Pathogen Preparedness Program for the University of Chicago.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Landon has been a frequent source of information and guidance for Chicagoans and especially Hyde Park residents.
In a recent interview with the Herald, for example, she said indoor dining right now is a matter of being cognizant about personal risk-taking. She praised the government’s safety guidelines for restaurants and bars, and she encouraged businesses and customers to uphold them.
"When you ask public health officials and people like me, we're always going to be on the side of being really, really judicious and careful, and I think there are other people who are going to be on the side of doing whatever they want, whenever they want," she said. "I think there are two sides to that. The real answer is probably somewhere in the middle."
Registration is online.
