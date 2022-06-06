Hyde Park Bonfire Club has memorial for Diego Damis

The Hyde Park Bonfire Club — which began in the summer of 2020 for staff and regulars of The Cove Lounge and Falcon Inn displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic — had their first meeting of the season Sunday at the Iowa Building in Jackson Park.
As is their wont, they ate, smoked and drank a lot to a loud soundtrack of funk and hip-hop, punctuated by a balloon release memorial for beloved Cove bartender Diego Damis, who was murdered while walking home from work in February.
Will Bertin closed the bar with him that night, and said Sunday that he misses Damis every day. "He's that person in your life that you never knew would be there until you needed him, until he sprouts out of nowhere like a little angel on your shoulder," he said. "Every day I close the bar. At night, after everybody's gone, I feel like he's there watching me."
