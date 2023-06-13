“It’s important that we’re able to celebrate Pride beyond the North Side,” remarked Natalie Murillo, a headliner at the Hyde Park Art Center’s (HPAC) Art of Pride celebration.
At Sunday’s second annual event at HPAC, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Murillo (under the name DJ LA Spacer) performed alongside several performance and visual artists, craft makers, community organizations and for dozens of attendees.
Initially planned to be outdoors, rainy conditions mixed with strong winds moved the June 11 event indoors, with vendors lining the halls of the center. Vendors and table exhibits ranged from individuals selling hand-made jewelry to local organizations providing information and resources such as LGBT health-focused center Howard Brown Health and the Brave Space Alliance.
Howard Brown volunteers provided supplemental information plus free testing for HIV and other STIs. The Brave Space Alliance offered haircuts, a makeup drive and information about its other gender affirming services and programming.
“The goal for vendors was to offer space (for LGBT artists and artisans) to showcase their work as well as space to take advantage of our network at the Hyde Park Arts Center,” said Jacquelyn Guerrero, finance and operations manager at HPAC. “(We also) raise awareness of organizations doing work for the queer community on the South Side, as well as giving them space to provide services at the event.”
“Pride means community”
Leo Fletcher has been exhibiting their embroidery since moving from Denver to Chicago in 2001. They have since expanded their work to ceramics and have joined Pilsen ceramics studio GnarWare Workshop, where they currently spend the majority of their free time.
At Art of Pride, Fletcher exhibited a mix of these works, as well as paintings. Fletcher’s ceramics include trinket trays, bowls, planters, cakes, pipes and stim toys, or “little fidget sculptures,” as Fletcher explained, “so my neurodivergent babes will have something to hold on to if they’re in public and need some stimulation.”
Fletcher said their attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is central to their crafts and shift to ceramics.
“I started embroidery originally, the ceramics is actually the second iteration of my business. My ADHD has hyper focused onto ceramics, so we have moved on,” said Fletcher. “(My work) varies depending on my ADHD hyperfocus, that’s really honestly whatever makes me happy. I bring (the work) to markets and hopefully it speaks to people as well.”
Fletcher noted the strong sense of community at Sunday’s celebration, drawing a strong distinction between these events and larger corporate events they called “rainbow capitalism.”
“Pride means community and being able to be around a diverse group of people who understand what we go through daily. When I go to Pride events I feel safe, I feel at home,” they said. “I (also) appreciate when it’s not a big corporate event … (companies) think they can slap on a rainbow logo and pander to the community to get extra money.”
Marimacha Monarcha Press, a Mckinley Park-based queer and trans people of color (QTPOC) art collective specializing in pop-ups, prints, zines, seed paper and queer arts education highlighting Latinx creatives, also tabled the event.
“The word Marimacha is a derogatory term towards queer folks in Spanish and most of our experience with it is in our communities,” said co-founder Sarita Hernandez, who is also a teaching artist at HPAC.
The likeness of the two words is intentional, explained Hernandez. “The term monarch butterfly in Spanish is mariposa monarca. So mariposa and we are playing on that by saying marimacha,” they said. “The monarch butterfly is the symbol of adjusting migration and climate justice, environmental justice, and liminal queer and trans space.”
Prints exhibited included one radiant purple and blue sign which read “Hecho en Queerlandia,” which translates to “Made in Queer Land.”
Throughout the afternoon, musical selections from rotating DJs kept the event lively.
DJ Dapper kicked off the festivities followed by Jared Brown, also known as GIRLY***; LA Spacer closed the event.
Both DJs, Murillo and Guerrero (also known as CQQCHiFRUIT) make up the musical duo TRQPiTECA and have for years performed around the South Side.
“I’ve worked (at HPAC) since 2018 and after a few years noticed we didn’t really have a Pride type of event or an event focusing on celebrating LGBTQ+ artists during pride month,” Guerrero said. “We put our heads together and decided to organize an event that really highlighted LGBTQ+ artists as well as artisans.”
Reflecting on their music, Murillo noted that popular artists have long “borrowed” beats and other music from queer communities. The duo agree that the biggest thing for “Top 40” artists and DJs to do when sampling or repurposing music is to offer allyship and appreciation, citing pop artist Lizzo as an example of creating a positive dialogue with the queer community.
“Lizzo is a very vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community. She may not be necessarily identifying (as queer) herself, but she makes it a point during her performances and music to express for the community,” Guerrero said.
Fletcher’s crafts and future exhibitions are available at their instagram at @ChicagoQueerCreations or chicagoqueercreations.com. Marimacha Monarcha Press’ artwork is available on their instagram at @marimachamonarcapress. To listen to TRQPiTECA’s recent Boiler Room Set or follow upcoming events, including a residency at Wrigleyville’s Smartbar, visit trqpiteca.club.
