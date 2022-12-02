Hyde Park Art Center has elevated two existing executives to lead the 83-year-old cultural institution. Deputy Director Jeannette Tremblay Chambers and Development Director Aaron Rodgers have been appointed co-executive directors.
The two spearheaded the "Open Arts" program through which the center's core curriculum educational programs are now tuition-free or pay-what-you-can.
“Our search committee vetted dozens of candidates from across the country, with priority given to experience and commitment to equity. Jen and Aaron impressed us with their exceptional institutional knowledge of the Art Center, demonstrated leadership in the field, and personal and professional commitment to anti-racism and equity,” said HPAC Board Chair Erika Dudley and former Chair Justine Jentes in a statement. “Having seen them working well together with skills that complement each other, we saw an opportunity for a co-leadership model, and the board unanimously voted to approve.”
Chambers, who has a fine arts bachelor's degree from Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and master's degrees in education and art history from Long Island University in New York City and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, began at HPAC as an intern in 2009. She has since then been an HPAC teaching artist, school and studio manager, and director of school and studio programs and strategic initiatives.
She is a co-founder of the White Advocates for Racial Equity Network at the National Guild for Community Arts Education and has served on the board of Enrich Chicago, an antiracist consortium of arts organizations, and on the Art Institute's Equity and Museum Practice Advisory Committee.
“Hyde Park Art Center has been a personal and professional home to me since moving to Chicago in 2009,” Chambers said in a statement. “It is with immense gratitude that I assume the role of co-executive director at the Art Center, where our community inspires and energizes my work every day. I hope to spark these feelings in all who encounter us — whether in our building, or our partner schools, or at the neighborhood farmers market or fair.
“I feel especially honored to co-lead and discover our next chapter as a Chicago institution alongside Aaron, who shares the Art Center’s collaborative and community-centered vision,” she said.
Rodgers has a bachelor's degree from New York University and professional experience in event planning; he has had his current role at HPAC since 2014. He recently led the center's capital campaign that raised $17.6 million, $1.6 million more than the goal.
He has programmed and presented more than 500 events in Chicago over the past two decades and serves on the board of directors of the Elastic Arts music and visual art venue, 3429 W. Diversey Ave. He led the center's capital campaign that raised $17.6 million, $1.6 million more than the goal. He founded Homeroom, an organization focused on presenting cross-genre collaborative arts programming in Chicago, in 2008 and served as its executive director through 2017.
"The most rewarding and impactful work of my career has been the last eight years at Hyde Park Art Center, and joining Jen as co-executive director is beyond thrilling. I look forward to deepening my connections to the Art Center’s students, artists, art lovers, neighbors and my outstanding colleagues. I am grateful to begin this new chapter with my longtime and trusted colleague Jen as we build on the legacy of art access and art excellence in the vibrant neighborhood of Hyde Park and beyond,” he said in a statement.
Chambers and Rodgers replace Kate Lorenz, who left the role earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.