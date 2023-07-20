Hyde Park Academy High School and Kenwood Academy High School both voted to retain their current number of School Resource Officers (SROs), the Chicago police officers that are stationed in Chicago Public Schools.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS) allowed schools to vote on whether to add, retain or eliminate SRO officers starting in 2020. The following year, the district gave schools the option to create a Whole School Safety Plan, wherein schools convene a “cross-representative committee” composed of administrators, staff, parents and students to create a safety plan — which can include the elimination of SROs — to be voted on by Local Schools Councils (LSCs).
This year, Hyde Park Academy voted to keep the school’s one SRO on May 31, with seven LSC members voting yes, one voting no and two abstaining. Kenwood Academy’s nine-member LSC unanimously voted to retain both the school’s SROs on June 2.
Last year, both schools voted unanimously to keep the officers.
Former Kenwood LSC Chair Ramona Burress wrote that the school’s safety committee plans to meet quarterly throughout the upcoming school year, in order to review disciplinary numbers, develop a tool to survey parents, list resources to support the social emotional and behavioral needs of students and include considerations for school threat assessments. “(T)he Safety plan is a living document that requires continuous assessment, review and evaluation to best service the needs of the Kenwood Academy community,” she wrote.
In 2021, Hyde Park’s LSC voted to eliminate one of the school’s two school resource officers, replacing the role with a new administrative position tasked with implementing restorative justice at the school. This followed a successful youth-led campaign by local organizations Southside Together Organizing for Power and Not Me We, which have advocated for removing police from schools entirely. (Schools that remove police officers can put the money towards alternative safety measures on campus.)
Two schools — Austin High School and Marshall High School — voted this year to eliminate three officers, collectively.
Chicago Public Schools has renewed its one-year contract with CPD to again place the officers in schools and raised the budget for it slightly — $10.3 million this year compared to $10.2 million last year, according to WTTW. This is well below the $33 million CPS spent on SROs in 2019, before policing strategies in schools were challenged following the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Officers have been stationed in CPS since 1991, as part of Mayor Richard M. Daley’s response to several shootings that took place near the city’s public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.