Hyde Park Academy principal Antonio Ross was removed from his position on March 31 for reasons that remain undisclosed by Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
In a letter to parents that day, Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester wrote that Ross was removed from his principal duties “effective immediately due to an investigation by the CPS Office of the Inspector General that substantiated findings against Mr. Ross.”
“He will remain suspended pending a due process hearing into the allegations against him,” Hester wrote. Per the letter, CPS’ Network 17 team will not discuss details regarding the case.
Ross had been principal of Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., since 2013. His predecessor, Principal Thomas Trotter, left to become the executive director of sports administration for CPS. Ross began his career with CPS a decade earlier, as a physical education teacher at South Shore High School, according to former South Shore High School principal Bill Gerstein. He moved over to Hyde Park Academy in 2007, where he became an assistant principal.
On Monday, April 10, CPS held a closed virtual meeting for the school community to address the removal.
“The District typically can’t share much about personnel issues and the meeting was focused on the supports in place to help students and staff through the school’s leadership transition,” a CPS spokesperson told the Herald. “CPS is committed to making sure that we provide students, staff and families with as much support as needed so that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted.”
Kenneth McNeal, the former principal of Bogan High School, has been appointed administrator-in-charge by CPS, a temporary position, while the Hyde Park Academy Local School Council (LSC) searches for a new principal. McNeal took office on April 10, the day students returned from spring break.
McNeal served as Bogan’s principal from 2007 to 2012, when he was removed from the position. According to documents from the Chicago Board of Education, McNeal was removed before the completion of his four-year term due to the school’s failure to fix its academic deficiencies during his tenure.
CPS could not provide comment by press time.
Ling Young, a recent graduate of Hyde Park Academy, LSC member and Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) youth organizer, said many students have said they would prefer Principal Ross’ return.
“They adore their principal and they would like to have him back as soon as possible,” Young said. “I think everyone is worried about graduation, prom, those end of the year things. I think no one really has understood the significance yet of not having a principal.”
“From working with Principal Ross, I’ve noticed that he’s shown strong dedication to the students, strong dedication to the community and strong dedication to the families of Hyde Park Academy,” she added.
Gerstein said Ross came highly recommended when he made the decision to hire him at South Shore. “He’s very smart and effective in leadership,” he said. “He was a basketball coach at one point in his life — he’s just very very good at forming a team.”
The same day Ross was removed, Abdul Muhammad, the principal of Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood was also removed following “an investigation that substantiated findings” WTTW reports. Muhammad, unlike Ross, was reassigned to an administrative position within CPS.
