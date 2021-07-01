At its July 1 meeting, Hyde Park Academy’s Local School Council members voted unanimously to approve a Whole School Safety Plan that would keep one school resource officer (SRO), eliminate one SRO, and replace the eliminated SRO with a new administrative position, the Culture and Climate Dean, who will specialize in restorative justice and maintain a “peace room” for handling student conflicts.
SROs are Chicago Police Department officers stationed in schools)
The vote indicates a different decision than the outcome of a previous opinion poll, conducted at a June 21 LSC meeting, in which council members expressed a preference to keep employing two SROs. Contrary to earlier impressions and reporting from the Herald and Block Club, the previous meeting’s poll did not represent the school’s final decision regarding usage of SROs.
In the meeting, Principal Antonio Ross argued for the merits of eliminating one SRO position, saying that data showed there were few serious encounters between police and students in the past few years.
The data cited in the Whole School Safety Plan indicates that there was 1 call to the SROs in 2019, and 12 calls in 2020, though it notes that the latter figure is based “on the school’s requests for support outside the school building based on neighborhood conditions and student concerns.”
Ross said, “The number of times we call on the police is very minimal, but given that I do think it’s good to have one officer in the building.”
Council member La’Shanda Gipson said that it would be important to have one male and one female officer in case of searches of students. Fellow Council Member Maira Khwaja replied that it would be possible to undertake same-gender searches, if necessary, using the existing security officers (as distinct from the SROS) or by waiting until a police officer of the appropriate gender showed up.
The Whole School Safety Plan discusses significant decreases in student disciplinary incidents over the years, with the number of misconducts dropping 83% from 2014 to 2018, and the number of suspensions dropping 80% over the same period.
The newly created Culture and Climate Dean would receive $85,000 in district funding and would work with security in implementing restorative justice practices. The Dean would also seek a Parent Advocate to help train parents in restorative justice and establish a youth council for similar purposes.
In addition to voting to create the new position and eliminate the SRO, the council also voted member La’Shanda Gipson to the newly position of LSC vice president. The next LSC meeting will occur on August 9 at 5:30 p.m.
