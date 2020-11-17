Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) hosted a forum this weekend for Local School Council (LSC) candidates at Hyde Park Academy High School, as part of the group’s ongoing effort to remove police from Chicago Public Schools.
This summer, Hyde Park Academy’s LSC unanimously voted to keep Student Resource Officers (SROs) at the school, 6220 S Stony Island Ave. And while STOP, as a nonprofit, can't support particular candidates in the Nov. 19 LSC election, the organization did put on the virtual forum Saturday, during which community members, parents and students could ask questions about police in schools and discuss what they might do to get them out.
LSCs are made up of 13 voting members: a principal, six parents, two community representatives, two teachers, one non-teacher staff and one student representative.
Currently, there are only nine members of Hyde Park Academy’s LSC, according to a teacher at the forum. This year’s election, however, promises to be more competitive, with six candidates running for the two community representative spots, and some of the other races also contested.
Only three candidates, none of them incumbents, attended the STOP forum. Maira Khwaja, who works as the director of public impact strategy and outreach at the Invisible Institute, and Sarah Howard, who has partnered with Hyde Park Academy through Network for College Success, a University of Chicago college preparation program, are both running for community representative.
Khwaja said she felt it was important to have alternatives to police in schools; she also stressed accessibility to vocational training that can lead to financial stability, instead of focusing on college as the only option for high school students.
Howard said her biggest concern is that children are being criminalized, whereas she wants school to be a place where children feel invited.
The other candidate at the forum was Heather McMartin, a teacher at Hyde Park Academy. She said she wants to be on the council as someone happy to hear options when it comes to the topic of safety.
After Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this summer that she would leave it up to the LSCs to decide on whether schools kept their Student Resource Officers (SROs) or not, only 17 of the 70 LSCs that voted on the issue decided to remove police. But new LSCs will be able to vote on the issue again.
In an interview with the Herald last week, Khwaja described the fight over police in schools as a long-term one, pointing out that most of the LSCs who did choose to get rid of police this summer were majority-white.
"I think what you see [the decision] made at the LSC level, that you'll see very wealthy and majority white schools voting out their cops, because they have all kinds of other resources that make the cost sort of obsolete as a need for safety. Whereas in a school that is majority-Black and under-resourced, I think you'll see LSCs and parents be like, 'We're afraid,' " she said.
At the forum, nominees were asked if they saw police in schools as a civil rights issue. Khwaja and Howard agreed that it was.
“Education is about more than the lesson plans. You remember more in the hallways than you do in the classrooms,” said Khwaja.
“The idea of police in schools is new to me,” said McMartin, who added that she never had a reason to use an SRO during her time in the classroom.
Young, for her part, underlined what she saw as the disparities in how the school was given resources. “Hyde Park Academy spent $300,000 on two officers but doesn’t have a career academy or other resources,” she said, alluding to the amount allocated for each SRO in the CPS budget.
“We want equal education because (University of Chicago Lab Schools) has those resources. It is a civil rights issue.”
With only about 16 people in attendance, the forum allowed for intimate conversations that centered around solutions. Attendees were put into breakout rooms to talk about reallocating funds from CPD into various resources. One community member suggested bringing peace rooms to the school. Peace rooms are centered in conflict resolution, giving space and time for restoration to students who have harmed someone else.
She said the LUV Institute, a nonprofit in the city, worked to bring a peace room to King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Boulevard. Hyde Park Academy currently has in-school detention and in-school suspension rooms.
Hyde Park Academy’s principal, Antonio Ross, was also brought up during conversations about the importance of the LSC, with organizers saying that Ross has not been very vocal about whether he supports taking police out of schools. While they said that he is always open to speak with STOP members, he hasn’t commented on the CPD out of CPS movement.
Ross did not respond to a request for comment from the Herald.
LSC voting will take place at Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S Stony Island Ave., on Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
