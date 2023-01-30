The Hyde Park Academy Thunderbirds captured their biggest win yet this season with a score of 54-51 against the Kenwood Academy Broncos last Thursday, Jan. 19, keeping the pace of a strong season.
The win against the IHSA Class 4A No. 1-ranked school comes after three consecutive years of Hyde Park Academy losing to Kenwood Academy; the Thunderbirds’ last win over the Broncos was in January 2020.
“(The win) was a total team effort,” said Hyde Park Academy head coach Jerrell Oliver. “We just did a great job on doing the things we needed to do to come out on top.”
The Thunderbirds, who are ranked No. 8 in the IHSA Class 3A division, were led by 6'6 junior guard Jurrell Baldwin, who had a 23-point and 15-rebound performance. Senior guard Da'Marion "D-Buckets" Morris also notched 14 points with seven assists and made the game-winning shot during overtime. Fellow senior guard Cam Williford contributed to the victory by winning seven rebounds on defense.
"We jumped out early," Oliver said. "Our confidence slowly built up over the (game) … And we just stuck with it."
With a 20-4 record this season, the Thunderbirds are confidently entering the Chicago Public League playoffs this week.
The Thunderbirds’ next game will be at home at Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., against the Bogan High School Bengals in the CPL’s first round playoff opener on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
