Three weeks into the season and with a new head coach at the helm, the Hyde Park Academy varsity boys basketball team are finding their footing.
Though the Thunderbirds are ranked fourth in the conference, the team has won eight of their nine games so far, something head coach Jerrel Oliver attributes to a “more senior-led team.”
"Last year, I remember the team had one or two seniors carrying the weight,” Oliver said. “This year, we got five seniors on the team leading the way."
The team won their season opener against the Lincoln Park High School Lions (63-56) on Nov. 21, then captured two more victories before losing to the Columbus, Missouri-based Father Tolton Catholic High School in a close game (56-55) on Dec. 2. The Thunderbirds redeemed themselves with a five-game winning streak over the following weeks, concluding with their most recent (narrow) victory over the Wendell Phillips Academy Wildcats (72-71) on Dec.13.
"I think what has helped us get out with a great start was the fact that all the guys trust and believe in the system," head coach Jerrel Oliver said. "And trust and believe in each other."
Seniors to watch this season include guards Cam Williford and Da'Marion "D-Buckets" Morris, who scored 18 and 22 points in their last game against Wendell Phillips Academy, respectively. Other key players are guards Travanti Black and Josiah Mills.
The Thunderbirds have a tough season ahead of them in the Chicago Public League's (CPL) Red South conference. Their court skills will be tested against top-ranking teams Kenwood Academy and Simeon Career Academy, but Oliver said his team of “underdogs” just needs to take things one game at a time.
"We're trying to win 30 games in one game,” said Oliver. “I think if we can just be a day-by-day team that's focused on the day-to-day tasks, we can be a really good team."
Last season, former head coach Jamere Dismukes took the Thunderbirds all the way to the IHSA sectional championship, where they lost to Simeon Career Academy (71-51). Dismukes departed the team this spring for a head coaching job with Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in the city’s southwest suburbs.
Oliver, who previously applied to the position five years ago, was hired as head coach in May.
It’s been 97 years since the Thunderbirds have won the CPL city championship; their last appearance in the title game was in 2009 where they fell short against North Lawndale College Prep (54-51) in overtime. Oliver said he wants to finish what Dismukes started.
"Our first goal is to finish on top of the conference,” Oliver said. “We know that winning a city and state title is a tough task… But (we want) to be the first team in the school’s history to win the state title.”
Hyde Park Academy will face off against Morgan Park High School Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1744 W. Pryor Ave. Tip off is at 5 p.m.
