After making a short run in the state playoffs, the Hyde Park Academy Thunderbirds have wrapped another strong season.
The Thunderbirds kicked off the playoffs with a Feb. 24 win against the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners. It was Hyde Park’s second straight IHSA Class 3A regional title, and they handily won with a score of 53-38.
But their season ended in a sectional semifinal loss the following week to Mount Carmel High School (70-51).
"We just did a poor job on executing down the stretch," said head coach Jerrel Oliver. "Missing free throws and lay-ups really cost us this year."
The Thunderbirds finished the season with a 24-7 record. Among their biggest accomplishments, Oliver said, was a mid-January win against longtime rival, no. 1-ranked Kenwood Academy (54-51).
Individually, several players also made big strides. Two senior guards, Da'Marion "D-Buckets" Morris and Cam Williford, were named to the association's All-State special mention team. Jurrell Baldwin, an up-and-coming junior guard, was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A second All-State team. Baldwin also made the Chicago Sun-Times All-Area and All-City teams.
"I think that Baldwin will be better next year," Oliver said. "This season, he got acclimated with a different style of play.”
Oliver noted that he also sees potential in another junior guard, Germaine Benson. “We think that he can be that vocal leader on and off the court that the team needs,” he said.
The semifinal loss marked the end of the high school sports careers of Morris and Williford, as well as Travanti Black, Josiah Mills and Maasi “Big Tree” Gibson.
"My seniors were great," said Oliver. "They are high academic students who were great leaders and are great people. I hate that I'm losing them."
Morris, who is still weighing college offers, is sad that his time as a Thunderbird is over.
"I will miss playing for them a lot; the trips, practices and the bonding," he said. “But mostly my teammates, those guys are really my brothers. We built a great bond with each other. I love them to death and will go to war for them. They helped me a lot this year, bettering myself on and off the court.
"This experience shaped me to grow into a more mature and better player," he added. "I love this game a lot and I continue to get better and better everyday. I really appreciate my coaches for pushing me to be better each and every year."
As Oliver concludes his first season as Hyde Park’s head coach, he said he’s proud of all his team has accomplished and is looking forward to another shot at state next year.
"Going down to Champaign to play in the (state championship), that's always the goal,” Oliver said. “I do think that now we're getting a lot of recognition. Everybody is starting to get a lot of eyes on us."
