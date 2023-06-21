During the General Assembly’s latest legislative session, state Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) worked on bills carving out protections for residents at risk of SNAP benefit fraud and utility shut offs, or who have otherwise fallen through the cracks of state support.
Hunter, whose district covers parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville, Washington Park, Woodlawn and Englewood, told the Herald that “different legislators have different issues as it relates to their neighborhood and their community that they live in” and that legislators are “always juggling balls and bringing awareness to all of our issues.”
She said that one of her biggest priorities this year was getting the Missing and Murdered Women Task Force, created in a bill passed last session, off of the ground. Since 2001, more than 50 Black women have either gone missing or been murdered on the city’s South and West Sides. Introduced by Hunter and local state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), the task force was created to compile data on kidnappings and murders of Black women and girls and report its findings to the General Assembly and the governor. The task force held its first meeting in mid-May and its first report is due in December 2024.
“We hope to bring together key law enforcement people who are working on these cases,” Hunter said. “(We want to) begin to connect the dots and see where we are and where are the areas that we need to focus more on … to save as many lives as we possibly can.”
Two bills that Hunter was the primary Senate sponsor on have already been signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker. House Bill 1541, which became law on June 9, ensures that “less people have their utilities cut off, especially gas or electric, due to non-payment of bills,” Hunter said. “A lot of people are dying of heat exhaustion every year, especially our older Americans and our young children. And then many have chronic conditions, like respiratory asthma.” The bill was introduced in the house by state Representative Eva-Dina Delgado (D-3rd).
The other bill, HB3705, is an amendment to the Children and Family Services Act and provides that “DCFS is responsible for placing these kids in permanent family homes through guardianship or adoption, whether they are in an adoptive home or not,” Hunter said. It was created in the house by Rep. Norma Hernandez (D-77th) and also signed into law on June 9. “We had gotten complaints from parents saying that DCFS was taking their children instead of working with the families, (of those) who can be worked with,” Hunter said, noting that the bill also addresses outdated language requiring DCFS to establish the Governor’s Youth Services Initiative, which was disbanded in 2019.
Nine other bills Hunter was the primary sponsor of stand poised to be signed into law, including HB2214, which requires that the Department of Human Services track and collect data on the frequency of SNAP benefit fraud in Illinois and regularly report its findings to the General Assembly.
“We’ve had individuals, families and organizations who have come to us, especially me, complaining that their SNAP benefits have been stolen — that their money has been stolen off of their (EBT) card,” Hunter said. “It’s going around all over the country.”
She noted that in 2022, Congress passed a law to protect and replace SNAP benefits stolen between October 1 of that year and September 30, 2024 via card skimming, card cloning and other similar methods. “This will be a starting point for us here in Illinois as (The Illinois Department of Human Services) continues to conduct their research to get us some more data to find out what’s really going on out here,” she said.
Other bills Hunter sponsored that were sent to the governor’s desk include further requirements for DCFS to establish a safety-based child welfare intervention system, grants for outdoor or natural resource-based therapy programs, and the requirement that patients in the state’s emergency rooms should not have to pay a copayment before they are able to receive treatment. Additional sponsored bills require the state to better track and report on the workforce for public works projects, establish more mental health centers for indigent families and identify employment opportunities for people in arrears in child support obligations.
Hunter also sponsored and passed a number of resolutions adopted by the Senate, primarily designating days to raise awareness about various health issues. For example, SR79 designates February 22 as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Awareness Day. “People have this genetic condition where they have this thickening of the heart muscles, and it’s causing folks to have heart attacks,” Hunter explained.
SR250 similarly declares May as Asthma Awareness Month. “This is another one of those education and awareness deals, dealing with self management and teaching people how to better care for themselves,” Hunter said. “An estimated 188,519 children and 832,244 adults in our state suffer from asthma, such as myself.”
Other resolutions honored people who died this year, including Josie Brown Childs, a former aide to Chicago Mayor Harold Washington who founded his nonprofit legacy committee.
Hunter also sponsored House Joint Resolution 18, which establishes the first Task Force on Black Immigrants. “There are Black immigrants also coming from Africa, different parts of Europe, and the Middle East and South America,” said Hunter. “And so we’re saying that we welcome them to come in, as we’re welcoming everybody else to come in. And that we will create opportunities for them as we do all the others.” She noted that groups already working with immigrants in the state will sit on the task force.
Looking forward to next session, Hunter mentioned SB1508, which implements the “creation of another scratch-off lottery ticket, which is on the United Negro College Fund (Illinois) and getting more dollars for them, so that they can provide more scholarships.” The fund supports students in attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Illinois. The legislation also establishes the Illinois DREAM scratch-off, which provides financial assistance to non-citizens pursuing higher education in the state.
