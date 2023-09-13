State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) have been named the chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Illinois Task Force on Missing and Murdered Women. They assumed the roles at the task force’s second meeting on August 23.
“We feel that we will be able to work collectively with discussing the direction that we think this group should go in,” Hunter said. “But you have to have the right people at the table in order to get the results.”
The task force is charged with studying and improving data collection and police practices, services for loved ones of missing persons and the root causes of these cases, such as poverty, mental health, sex trafficking and domestic violence. In their roles as chair and vice chair, Hunter and Buckner will lead the task force, create the agendas, invite speakers in and make sure everyone’s voice is heard, among other responsibilities.
Hunter and Buckner co-sponsored a bill that created the first state-level task force charged with addressing violence against Chicago women and girls after hearing concerns from the community for years. The bill passed in June 2022 and took effect in January of this year. The task force convened for the first time this May.
After a few ministers and family members approached her directly, Hunter said she began to notice a pattern missing and murdered women and girls — most of whom were Black or Latinx — on the South and West sides. She then approached Buckner, and the two decided to act.
“We’ve seen conversations on the federal side and the city side, but for way too long the state has not been involved in this,” Buckner said.
Hunter said that one of the difficulties the task force faces is determining whether missing women have left by their own choice, or been abducted. “There’s a variety of women who are coming up missing and murdered,” she added.
In its first two meetings, the task force has discussed the process of how each meeting will be run — Buckner said that each will be issue-based, or focused on one theme, and they will bring in outside stakeholders, such as the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, Chicago Police Department (CPD) and people in the media who have been working on the issue, such as City Bureau and the Invisible Institute.
“I think we have most of the housekeeping things out of the way, and it’s time to move forward in this space,” he said.
The task force has also been learning about similar groups in other states that address why Black and Indigenous people go missing at higher rates than others, such as in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington State and Montana, to learn from their mistakes and best practices, Buckner said.
The Governor’s office and the leaders of each chamber — the majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate, the Speaker of the House and the Senate President — selected task force members. The group consists of members of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA), the Office of Women’s Health and Family Services within the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Cook County Medical Examiner, a former CPD officer, and various nonprofit organizations, including the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Planned Parenthood and 3Arts, which helps to create public arts for people for are missing or murdered.
“These are people who have shown some interest in this issue,” Buckner said. “We have a really good mix,” he added, noting that they can still expand the currently 16-member task force.
The meetings are convened by ICJIA, which Buckner said they chose over the CPD. “We see this as coupled with law enforcement, but when we talk about the trends and inequities that have made this possible, we’re looking at everything from housing, to public schools, to public safety,” he explained.
Hunter said she hopes that law enforcement, both the local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as potentially the University of Chicago Crime Lab, which have their own databases, will also be involved.
“If they aren’t able to participate on the task force, then at least have them come talk to us about what is their perspective on what’s going on out here,” she said.
She said she also wants to hear from members of the media who have been investigating the issue, as well as local ministers and family members of missing people.
Journalists have also been attending the public meetings. Trina Reynolds-Tyler with the Invisible Institute and Sarah Conway with City Bureau have been working on an investigative series over the past two years addressing this issue.
Though the series has not yet been released, Reynolds-Tyler and Conway found that Black people have made up two-thirds of all missing person cases in the city over the last 20 years. Black girls ages 10 to 20 make up almost 30 percent of all missing persons cases in the city, according to police data, despite only accounting for 2 percent of Chicago’s population in 2020.
Earlier this summer, the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, state officials and other community supporters marched in the We Walk for Her March in Bronzeville to bring attention to racial disparities and the epidemic of missing and murdered Black women and girls.
Hunter said she and Buckner are planning to figure out whether they have the authority to appoint more people to the task force, or to create an advisory board, which would allow additional people to advise the task force, but not to vote.
“As you continue to meet and talk with people, there’s no telling what you’re going to run across that will require you to change your direction,” she said. “It’s important that we pay close attention to the report (the task force will produce) and what people are saying to us when we talk to them, to make sure that we hear and capture everything.”
She’s also looking to merge the task force with another one, the Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force, which was created in 2021, and which she and Buckner are also both involved with.
“Rather than have two separate meetings, I really would like to integrate the two of them,” she said. “I think that there’s an opportunity to look at some of the dynamics and variables associated with both.”
Ultimately, the task force will produce a report by December 31, 2024, which will present its findings and give recommendations to the Illinois General Assembly and Governor J.B. Pritzker, followed by additional annual reports. Both Hunter and Buckner said the report will be just the beginning for them as legislators.
“We want solutions,” Buckner said. “We want, number one, for this to stop. We want to bring justice for the families who have lost loved ones and we want to make sure we are protecting women and girls in Chicago so this does not continue to happen.”
Hunter said that over the past 20 years that she’s served in the General Assembly, she’s found task forces to be an effective vehicle “to help you get to where you want to go.” Just like a commission or an advisory board, she said the most important results of a task force are its findings and recommendations.
Buckner said he wants to guard against the task force losing steam over time. Rather, “we want to actually increase our importance and effectiveness and what we’re able to garner from this,” he said.
The task force is scheduled to meet both in person and virtually at least quarterly, though Hunter said she has proposed meeting more frequently than that.
Buckner said he also wants to look at hosting “roadshow”-style meetings, where “we bring the meetings to the communities that have been affected the most by this issue.”
“We’re building this as we go along,” Buckner said, “but the most important thing is that we keep the momentum going.”
