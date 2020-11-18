Nearly 600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bronzeville, Washington Park, Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore between Nov. 8-14, but percent positivities marginally decreased in three of the four ZIP codes that cover those neighborhoods.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 104 from Nov. 1-7, but no deaths, down from two the week before. There was an 11.7% positivity rate out of 1,138 tests performed, up from 9.2% the week before.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 120 confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 4.7% positivity rate out of 2,540 tests, down from 5.5% the week before.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 173 confirmed cases, up from 153 the week before, and one death, down from two the week before. There was a 3.4% positivity rate out of 5,044 tests, down from 3.5% the week before.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 156 confirmed cases, up from 120 the week before, but no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 8.9% positivity out of 1,744 tests, down from 9.4% the week before.
The city’s figures, available at chi.gov/coviddash, change as additional past data comes in.
There were also more tests performed in each ZIP Code over Nov. 8-14 than the week before, In a Nov. 18 statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is setting new testing records every day. As of Nov. 17, Chicago's seven-day rolling average is 16,259 daily tests.
“The best way to get tested is by calling your health care provider, but there are many other convenient and affordable ways to get tested in Chicago, including new at-home testing services,” said Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady in the statement. “Additionally, we have partnered with community health centers to ensure that people, regardless of ability to pay, insurance or immigration status, have access to both testing and primary care.”
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must by symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the City of Chicago have urged residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary for the next few weeks, and on Nov. 17, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans for stricter "Tier 3" restrictions to go into effect statewide beginning Friday, telling Illinoisans that the best way for Illinoisans to avoid another stay-at-home order was by staying home.
“Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t,” he said at his Tuesday press conference of leaving the home as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to soar.
The Tier 3 mitigations also call for limiting home gatherings to household members and banning gatherings at meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs. Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the deceased person.
“To be very clear, we are relying on you here,” Pritzker said. “Nobody will go door-to-door to check on you. But we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”
The mitigations are needed, according to the governor and IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike, because hospitalizations are hitting a point of exponential growth. Mitigations will be in place until numbers start to decrease significantly, the governor said.
Hospitalizations pushed past new highs again at the end of Monday, Nov. 16, with 5,887 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 306 from the day before. It was the 23rd straight day of increases.
Statewide, intensive care bed usage for COVID-19 increased by 14, with 1,158 beds in use at the end of Nov. 16, pulling within 140 of the record set during the first wave. The number has increased for 12 straight days. Ventilator usage increased by 31 to 545.
“In hospitals throughout the state, one out of every four patients has COVID and that number is only going to grow,” Ezike said. “So if those COVID numbers grow, and flu hospitalizations will grow, where will someone go with chest pain? Where would they go if they acutely notice facial droop? After a car accident? We have to be able to take care of all of the people of Illinois and have the hospital capacity to do so.”
“Right now this virus has backed us into a corner,” she continued. “And we are left making insanely difficult and weighty decisions. We all want to get back to normal but we can't get there just yet. I urge people to turn their frustration and their anger into something positive. Instead of trying to buck the mitigations, can we all just follow them, acknowledging that these are what are needed to get back to some semblance of normal?”
Health and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity as long as all patrons wear a face covering and reservations will be required. Indoor classes will not be allowed and locker rooms will be required to close.
The guidance also calls for a “pause” of all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports while Tier 3 mitigations are in place. This includes park districts and travel leagues.
Outdoor sports and recreation are allowed but participant groups and practices outdoors will be limited to 10 people or less and social distancing is required along with face coverings.
Non-essential retail facilities will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity, while pharmacies and grocery stores may operate at 50% capacity.
Personal care services must operate at the lesser of 25 clients or 25% of capacity but can remain open as long as everyone wears a face covering throughout the appointment.
Indoor service will continue to be banned at bars and restaurants, which will no longer be allowed to operate gaming terminals. The businesses must close by 11 p.m. and table sizes cannot exceed six people.
Jerry Nowicki reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.