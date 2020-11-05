The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club will host its annual gala tomorrow evening, as it continues to raise money for its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala will be held virtually, and HPNC will honor Eileen Holzhauer, a longtime librarian at Murray Language Academy, and the Hyde Park Bank, which helped HPNC secure Payroll Protection Program funding.
Money raised will go toward HPNC’s programs, including the Learning Hub, which allows school children from around the South Side to take part in virtual learning during the day.
The gala will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Register for free at hpnclub.org/gala2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.