The Hyde Park Kenwood Interfaith Council (HPKIC) will put on a virtual Thanksgiving Day service this year in support of its hunger programs.
The organization has hosted an interfaith service just about each year since 1928 at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, which it has traditionally used to raise money for local hunger programs.
As with everything, this year’s service will be virtual, with a pre-recorded performance from the Chicago Children’s Choir and a keynote lecture delivered by Najeeba Syeed, associate professor at the Chicago Theological Seminary.
HPKIC has already fundraised during the pandemic, with $11,000 in donations coming in for food pantries, soup kitchens and other initiatives like the Market Box program at the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
The service can be accessed at hpkinterfaith.org beginning at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Donations to HPKIC can be made at hpkinterfaith.org, through PayPal to hpkinterfaithcouncil@gmail.com or by mail to HPKIFC, 1448 E. 52nd St., Box 117, Chicago, IL 60615.
