Art of Pride, the Hyde Park Art Center’s (HPAC) second annual Pride month celebration, is bringing performances, DJ sets, art-making and other activities back to East Hyde Park this Sunday, June 11.
The celebration will take place outdoors around HPAC, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Similar to last year’s inaugural event, HPAC is partnering with local LGBTQ health and social services organizations Howard Brown Health and the Brave Space Alliance.
For more information and to register online, visit: eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-pride-tickets-646264934817
