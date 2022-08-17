Hundreds of medical assistants, case managers and other non-nurse staff across Howard Brown Health, an LGBT-affirming health care organization, voted near-unanimously last week to unionize as Howard Brown Health Workers United. In doing so, workers formed one of the largest health care unions the city has seen in more than a decade, and hope to turn a page on years of low wages, chronic understaffing, burnout and a “toxic culture” in the workplace.
The Illinois Nurses Association has represented Howard Brown Health’s nurses since 2018, and Tuesday’s vote —Howard Brown Health Workers United is now an INA affiliate— has expanded the union to include all non-nurse employees across the organization’s 10 clinics, three Brown Elephant resale shops and the Broadway Youth Center.
The new bargaining unit encompasses more than 470 workers citywide, including roles like nurse practitioners, medical assistants, patient support staff, educators, social workers, behavioral health teams and retail workers. Among these workers are more than 20 staffers from Hyde Park’s Howard Brown location, 1525 E. 55th Street.
“(We realized) that things would not change if we didn’t have the courage to speak up,” said Shay Daniels-Miller, a one-year patient services representative at the 55th Street location and a member of the union’s organizing committee. “(With organizing) we are really breaking down barriers that we never thought we would be able to do.”
The campaign to organize Howard Brown was publicly announced in mid-February, when workers released a letter declaring the formation of Howard Brown Health Workers United, and their intent to unionize with INA. The announcement kicked off efforts to organize via card check (or majority sign-up), a process in which workers sign cards authorizing the union (in this case the INA) to represent them in collective bargaining.
In the letter, the workers’ organizing committee wrote: “we love the work, the mission and the patients that we serve, but we have also seen our coworkers suffer under low staffing, long hours, unsafe working conditions, poor pay and benefits, inequitable and discriminatory labor practices and unsustainable labor turnover.”
Among the workers’ demands was for Howard Brown Health to voluntarily recognize the union and begin contract negotiations, because “we recognize that we cannot take care of our patients if we ourselves are not taken care of,” they wrote.
As expressed in the letter and by the Hyde Park location’s employees, one of the most immediate concerns is low wages. Daniels-Miller said that she and many of the Hyde Park location’s full-time staff hold multiple jobs to make ends meet, including some of the location’s highest earners.
“If you're a team lead or a medical assistant, I know you're making more than $15 an hour, but how much more?” asked Daniels-Miller. “Obviously not enough, because you're needing another job.”
The starting wage for frontline positions like greeter and patient services representative range from $15-17 per hour. In a June 9 meeting with the City Council’s Workforce Development Committee, INA organizer Margo Gislain noted that there is no coherent pay scale, another frustration among employees.
In contrast, the living wage in Chicago for a single adult is about $19 per hour, and $36 per hour for an adult with one child, according to the MIT living wage calculator,
In the same City Council hearing, Rachel Goins, a therapist with Howard Brown, said that her starting salary was $43,000, or about $22 per hour. One of the higher paid positions at the organization, therapists’ pay still falls well below the city’s starting rates for mental health clinics — where clinicians receive the same training and certifications — which is about $76,000 annually.
Another key issue was chronic understaffing coupled with an excessive workload that left employees burnt out. Across the city Howard Brown serves more than 30,000 patients annually, offering primary care, dental, pediatric care, counseling and HIV case management, testing and outreach. The organization was on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic —administering more than 70,000 vaccinations— and is now inundated with distributing the monkeypox vaccine.
At the Hyde Park location, Daniels-Miller said that lately the facility’s lobby has been filling up with patients, making it difficult to adequately socially distance, with lines occasionally spilling out the door.
“I work in the sexual health clinic, and I’m the only patient services representative,” said Daniels-Miller. “This week, I had patients lined up all the way down the hallway, and then all the way onto the street, and it’s just me.”
She added that the burnout can not only lead to mistakes in care, such as errors in patients’ medical reports or rushed health screenings, but the long waits have caused some patients to leave before getting care—such as seeing a primary care physician or getting the monkeypox vaccine.
“We are stretched thin,” said Daniels-Miller. “We’re not just workers, we also have a life outside of work where we deal with outside stress… then we're coming to work and dealing with being overwhelmed.”
At times the burnout was so bad, she noted, that many staffers would often sit outside the clinic in their cars before a shift, wondering if they “really want to go in the building.”
In addition to improving wages and staffing, Daniels-Miller said, workers want to feel like they have a “seat at the table,” or a say in how patient-facing programs and day-to-day operations are run.
“What we are trying to do, as far as having a union, is pretty much letting workers know that they are going to have a say in what gets done and what doesn't get done,” said Daniels-Miller.
A galvanizing moment for the union drive was an early-January firing of a North Side staffer who had requested time-off due to having a child home sick with Covid-19.
Similarly, Daniels-Miller was fired after a medical emergency during her second job left her temporarily unable to work. In January, while delivering groceries with the gig-based company Instacart, she was locked out of her truck for more than an hour during one of the coldest days of the year. Daniels-Miller said she was outside so long that she passed out from hypothermia and contracted frostbite in her hands.
“(Doctors) were saying they were going to amputate fingers. And I'm like, ‘Whoa, no… I have to go to work,” she recalled. In the process of healing from frostbite, Daniels-Miller then got a breast infection that required an emergency surgery and more time off.
“And as I'm healing, I got an email saying that I had been terminated. And (despite alerting management) it was because of a no call no show.”
Though she was fired for this, Daniels-Miller was able to appeal the termination and have her job reinstated in April. For many Hyde Park workers, she said, this was a watershed moment in the early days of organizing.
According to Daniels-Miller, following the union’s formal announcement and after seeing her overturn the firing, Hyde Park workers have felt more emboldened to speak up about workplace issues. “You have to keep telling people, there's power in numbers, we’ve got to make sure that we continue to keep this going,” she said.
Founded in 1974, Howard Brown is a federally qualified health center that focuses on serving the LGBTQ+ community. According to Munar during the June City Council hearing, more than 20% of patients at Howard Brown are uninsured, and the organization spends about 1$ million annually on providing free health care.
In June, almost five months after demanding voluntary recognition, workers filed for an election through the National Labor Relations Board. The votes were counted Tuesday, August 9., 231-7, about 97% in favor of the union (though almost half of the workers did not vote).
Now, HBH Workers United has set its sights on negotiating a first contract, and is in the process of electing bargaining committee members across locations.
Though union organizing in health care has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, Howard Brown Health Workers United is the biggest collective bargaining unit in the city since more than 1,300 nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center unionized with the National Nurses Association in 2010.
Howard Brown’s CEO, David Ernesto Munar, congratulated the union in a statement last week. Per the statement, Howard Brown’s board and management took a “neutral position” on the unionization.
“Howard Brown is committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a mutually agreeable contract with the workforce,” Munar said. “With patient and client care at the center of the bargaining process, Howard Brown aims to reach a contract in the most efficient way possible to ensure our staff’s needs are met while maximizing value for Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community.”
Throughout the campaign, Daniels-Miller said, “it was our patients, returning and new patients, that motivated us to keep going,” noting that the majority of Howard Brown workers also belong to the LGBTQ+ community.
“When I started at Howard Brown, I was just like, ‘Okay, I'm gonna do my job.’ I wanted to help people, the patients… but never did I think that I would be helping out my coworkers too,” said Daniels-Miller.
