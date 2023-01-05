More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices.
Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers, patients and community members picketed outside of the nonprofit’s 63rd Street clinic in Englewood on Thursday, Jan. 5. With a throng of signs that read “safe staffing now,” “patients over profits” and “stop cutting South Side services,” the site is one of only three South Side Howard Brown clinics, and is among several pickets at branches across the city today.
Citing a multi-million dollar budget deficit, management set the layoffs in motion on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, when more than 60 employees — such as therapists, health educators and patient service representatives — were abruptly locked out of their emails, shut out from other work software and had calls with patients cut off.
The layoffs, which affected about a fifth of the citywide workforce, also came amid ongoing contract negotiations for the union, Howard Brown Health Workers United, which formed in August.
“The reason why we're striking is because (management) first did not bargain in good faith with us, and then while we were negotiating, decided to lay off 60-something employees,” said Louis Spraggins, a Howard Brown partner services coordinator, on the picket at 63rd Street.
An employee of almost three years at the company’s Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., Spraggins voiced concern that these layoffs risk reducing the quality of care patients will receive, and disproportionately impact South Side clinics and services.
With 11 clinics across the city — along with several retail stores and a youth center — Howard Brown serves more than 30,000 patients annually, offering primary, dental and pediatric care, counseling and HIV case management, STI testing and outreach.
“We do a lot of important work,” said Spraggins. “We were already understaffed… and now most of us, if not all of us, will be doing the work of three or four people.”
Since November, the union, an affiliate of the Illinois Nurses Association (INA), and management have been bargaining for workers’ first contract.
According to Howard Brown’s communications manager Wren O’Kelley, the layoffs are part of a plan to reduce a projected $12 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year. The shortfall, O’Kelley said, is due to “recent, severe losses in federal program funding, and was announced shortly after bargaining began.
“The goal is to minimize the impact on our employees and maintain the high-quality services that our patients expect and deserve,” said Howard Brown CEO David Ernesto Munar in a Jan. 2 statement. “While painful in the short-term, these cost-saving measures will help ensure Howard Brown’s ability to serve our communities for decades to come.”
The union, however, has countered that management had ample time to plan for the decreased funding and has not shown sufficient evidence that the deficit necessitates the layoffs.
The layoffs not only reduce the workforce, but also effectively eliminate entire programs, workers say.
“It cuts the In Power program, which helps victims of domestic and sexual assault… They have gutted the behavioral health team, effectively cutting a large portion of mental health services clinics are able to offer, especially on the South Side,” Spraggins noted.
What’s more, he continued, many employees set to return to work tomorrow will do so “walking around on pins and needles … fearful of retaliation, and that their names will be on the next list of layoffs.”
These fears aren’t unprecedented; in the last month alone, the INA has filed 19 Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges against management for alleged acts of retaliation and spreading misinformation to employees during bargaining.
With the ULPs, the union says it hopes that the National Labor Relations Board will compel management to reinstate workers and halt further layoffs during contract negotiations, as well as look for alternative solutions to closing the projected deficit.
In spite of what workers anticipate to be a difficult road ahead, back on the picket, Spraggins said, the mood is good.
“Community members are driving past and honking their horns or joining the line… we’ve had peoples’ grandmothers come out with their walkers and hold signs, we’ve even had patients come out and strike with us, because they want to make sure they can continue to receive good care,” he said. “We're keeping our spirits up so that we can fight this, and we're hoping to show Howard Brown just how valuable our staff are.”
