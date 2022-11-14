The Grand Prize winner at this year's South Side Pie Challenge, held on Nov. 6 in the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, was Erin Tamm, who took home the laurels for her "Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble Pie."
Tamm shared her recipe with the Herald.
Ingredients
1 Homemade pie crust
Filling
3 cups sliced rhubarb (1/2 inch pieces)
3 cups sliced strawberries
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Crumble
12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
The crust: Prepare pie crust and refrigerate
Make the filling: Stir the rhubarb, strawberries, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, salt, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract together in a large bowl. Set filling aside as the oven preheats.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
Roll out the chilled pie dough: On a piece of parchment paper dusted with flour, roll out the chilled dough. Turn the dough about a quarter after every few rolls until you have a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Use parchment paper to carefully lift the dough and place into a 9 inch pie pan. Trim excess dough leaving about 1 inch of overhang. Tuck edge of dough under and use fingers to create a scalloped edge.
Spoon the filling into the crust, leaving the excess liquid in the bowl (you don’t want that in the filling - discard it). Dot the pieces of butter on top of the filling.
Make the crumble: In a medium bowl combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, pecans and salt. Add the butter and stir with a fork until moistened. Squeeze handfuls mixture with clean hands to form large “crumbles” and carefully place on top of pie, completely covering the filling.
Place the pie onto a large baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Cover top off pie with foil, bake for an additional 30-40 minutes. Pie is done when crust and topping are golden brown and filling bubbles.
Allow the pie to cool for 3 full hours at room temperature before serving. This time allows the filling to thicken up.
Enjoy!
