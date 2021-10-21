The Grand Prize winner at this year's South Side Pie Challenge, held on Oct. 9 in Nichols Park, was Amanda Houser, who took home the laurels for her "Cherry Crumble."
Houser, a perennial powerhouse in Hyde Park's pie-baking scene, previously won the competition in 2019 with a "Pitch-Perfect Key Lime Pie." She shared the recipe for her latest effort with the Herald.
I discovered this recipe during the height of the pandemic. I struggled making a flaky crust in the past. Like almost everyone I was looking for ways to distract myself during quarantine. The crust technique is called Pate Brisee, and is the easiest, most effective way to make a pie crust.
Crust:
200 grams of flour
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of salt
1 egg yolk at room temperature
30 grams of whole milk
130 grams of unsalted butter, cut into 12 pieces
Crumble:
120 grams of cake flour
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon of ginger
40 grams of light brown sugar
40 grams of fine sugar
60 grams of unsalted butter
Filling:
800 grams of dark sweet cherries (best to get frozen and allow to thaw completely)
30 grams of corn starch
100 grams of sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla
Directions:
First cut butter and set aside. Whisk milk and egg yolk in a bowl together and set aside. In a mixer fitted with a paddle, combine flour, salt and sugar mix for 20 seconds on low. For the next 45 seconds, add in slices of butter one at a time. Add milk and egg mixture; allow to mix for 30 seconds. The dough should be a shaggy mess — it's very important not to over-mix. Dump on a clean surface. Bring the dough together. Use the palm of your hand to press down and push dough away from you — this creates streaks of butter in the dough and a flaky crust. Form into a disk wrap and place into fridge for at least 1 hour.
Generously flick the flour onto a surface then take the dough from the fridge. Roll it out into an 11-inch circle. Place into pie container. Make sure dough is hanging 1/2 inch off of container. Fix any holes. Take a fork and poke holes all over dough. Wrap and put back into fridge for another 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 F. Put baking sheet over crust and fill to the top with uncooked rice or beans. Blind bake for 35-45 minutes. Rotate half-way through. To know it is done, lift up baking sheet filled with rice or beans and dough should be a golden color.
For the crumble: Combine all dry ingredients into a bowl. Melt butter. Pour the butter on top of the crumble. Combine until small balls form with hands. Bake on a baking sheet at 350 F for 15 mins. Take out of oven and allow to cool.
For the filling: Combine all ingredients into a bowl and stir until completely combined.
Take the filling and pour it into blind baked pie crust and top it with the crumble. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour, rotating halfway through. Once done baking, trim the crust.
Allow to cool and enjoy.
