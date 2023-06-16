With a few weeks left in Pride Month, the Herald compiled a comprehensive list of events and activities to round out the month with.
“But I’m a Cheerleader” screening
Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free.
Blackstone Library Branch is hosting a Pride Month screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader.” The campy romantic comedy film follows Megan, played by Natasha Lyonne, an all-American girl and cheerleader who has a boyfriend but doesn’t like him very much. Her conservative parents, worrying that she is a lesbian, send her off to “sexual redirection” school, where she and other queer teens “learn” to be straight.
https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/643d7321bca4e529003b05df?_ga=2.2767408.1431260107.1686941548-599656739.1679631005&_gl=1*2lwbha*_ga*NTk5NjU2NzM5LjE2Nzk2MzEwMDU.*_ga_G99DMMNG39*MTY4Njk0OTE5Ny4yMi4xLjE2ODY5NDk3MTIuMC4wLjA.
Pride ENERGY
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Saturday, June 24, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $7 for early bird admission and $20 for general admission.
Join smallWORLD Collective on the dance floor to celebrate six years of space-making and cultural curation for the queer community at The Promontory. “Before it was a monthly event, ENERGY was a weekly queer vibe,” according to The Promontory. “The intentions have always remained the same — a liberatory place to lay down our burdens, uplift our community, center queer joy, and leave it all on the dancefloor.” The event features DJs Ca$h Era, Khali Melon, TORi & DJ Dapper, alongside performances by Mocha Mocha 2.0 & Uncty Vic.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-energy-tickets-633446865627
"A Psalm for the Wild-Built" book discussion
Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Blackstone Library is hosting a Pride Month discussion of “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers. The book is about robots of fictional Panga that wandered into the wilderness centuries prior, never to be seen again. Now, the life of a tea monk is upended by the arrival of one of these robots, which cannot return until he answers the question of “What do people need? Limited copies of the book are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/6439a328d4d8312f002e0370
Pride in the Sky, Rooftop Party
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Sunday, June 25, 10 p.m. to Monday, June 26, 2 a.m. Tickets start at $15 for early bird admission and $20 for general admission.
Following the city’s annual Pride Parade in Northalsted, The Promontory is also hosting an afterparty. The parade begins at noon, starting at Montrose Avenue and Broadway.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-in-the-sky-rooftop-party-tickets-605039187497
Pride South Side
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl. Saturday, July 1, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Pride South Side, the fifth annual festival celebrating the life, legacy and history of LGBT people on the South Side, returns to the DuSable on the first day of July. Performers include Ameer the DJ, Bella Thee Stallion, DJ Dapper, Gregory Stewart, Jade the Ivy, Jahari and the Hippies, June, DJ Lora, DJ Mealhouse, Mikey Everything, Nyla Bella Donna, Virgo Gang and YNG Romance.
https://www.pridesouthside.org/
