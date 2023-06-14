A full slate of Juneteenth performances, festivals and community celebrations are coming to the area this weekend.
Juneteenth, a day long celebrated as the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States, was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021. Three years in, however, only 28 states — including Illinois — legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center.
Regardless, across Chicago, and especially in South Side neighborhoods, residents will celebrate Juneteenth with music, dance, BBQing, art and more, as many have done so for years.
Here is a comprehensive list of Juneteenth events on the mid-South Side in 2023.
KAM II’s Juneteenth Havdalah
KAM II, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd. Saturday, June 17, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free
In Hyde Park, the KAM Isaiah Israel synagogue is holding its sixth annual Juneteenth Havdalah on Saturday. Hosted by Kol Or Jews of Color Caucus of the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, this year’s theme is “Liberation: Can you feel it?”
jcua.org/event/kol-or-6th-annual-juneteenth-havdalah/
Bronzeville’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration
Bronzeville Entertainment District, 3509 S. King Dr. Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free
The third annual Bronzeville Juneteenth celebration will bring local historians, artists and community members together on Saturday. Historic businesses and the entertainment corridor will be adorned. Fireworks will be set off after 6 p.m. in the open field near Mariano’s.
events.eventnoire.com/e/bronzeville-juneteenth-celebration-2
Hyde Park Juneteenth Fest
Harper Court, 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue. Sunday, June 18,12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free
Several businesses in and around Harper Court have joined forces to host Hyde Park Juneteenth Festival this Sunday in the court. The festival, hosted by the Silver Room, Connect Gallery, Chemistry, Recycled Modern and Lululemon, will feature performances, dance classes, yoga and meditation sessions, food and other vendors.
eventbrite.com/e/hyde-park-juneteenth-fest-vendors-wanted-tickets-623816270257
DuSable’s Juneteenth community barbecue
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl. Monday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting its third annual Juneteenth community barbecue. The event will feature family-friendly activities, music performances, inflatables, a petting zoo and horseback riding, a drum village and more. The event also features a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with a conversation with hip-hop legend Kool Moe Dee.
eventbrite.com/e/the-dus-3rd-annual-juneteenth-community-bbq-tickets-635495563337?aff=erelexpmlt
“1619: The Musical”
Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. Monday, June 19, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. $38-65
The Logan Center for the Arts will host a performance of “1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical” followed by a panel discussion.
The musical traces this history through the nation’s Revolutionary and Civil wars, the post-war Reconstruction Era, the Harlem Renaissance, the 1960s civil rights movement and the modern Black Lives Matter movement. Accompanying this history lesson is a crash course in the legacy of Black music. The production’s score features hip-hop, jazz, blues, as well as West African drumming and spirituals. Tickets range from $38 to $65.
eventbrite.com/e/1619-the-journey-of-a-people-the-musical-tickets-462653628457
Juneteenth market
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Monday, June 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free
The Promontory’s Thank You Chicago Juneteenth Market is back on Monday. This pop-up market celebrates Black businesses in Chicago and will feature a variety of wares including beauty, candles, art and clothing. Later that night, The Promontory will host a dance party, “Let’s Party For The Culture,” starting at 10 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $150.
eventbrite.com/e/thank-you-chicago-juneteenth-market-tickets-615569554107?aff=erelexpmlt
Juneteenth South Side tour
South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Dr. Monday, June 18, 12 p.m. $50
Chicago historian and Mahogany Tours founder Shermann “Dilla” Thomas is hosting a Juneteenth South Side bus tour that will begin at the South Shore Cultural Center on Monday. A ticket includes a seat on the two-hour tour, gift bag, refreshments and admission to the Juneteenth Beach Party at South Shore Cultural Center. Tickets are $50.
events.eventnoire.com/e/juneteenthtour/tickets
