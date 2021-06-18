On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday. The June 19 celebration commemorates the 1865 day that Union soldiers announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas.
In Hyde Park-Kenwood and surrounding neighborhoods, residents will celebrate the holiday with music, dance, barbecue, speeches and more. Here are eight events to attend.
Black to Life Celebration
The Chicago Fund for Safe and Peaceful Communities, as well as several other community groups, will host a Juneteenth celebration at the Columbia Basin behind the Museum of Science and Industry. There will be music and dance, including a performance from Khalidah’s North African Dance Experience.
Jackson Park Columbia Basin behind the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive. Take Science Drive to Columbia Drive — Grove 6B on the left. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. See fb.me/e/1s0GPIZGS for more details.
DuSable Museum Reopening Ceremony
The DuSable Museum of African American History will host a Juneteenth celebration, including a “Welcome Back” ceremony to mark its reopening. Muralist Dorian Sylvain will unveil an exhibit featuring artwork inspired by last summer’s unrest.
DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. See dusablemuseum.org/juneteenth/ for more details.
Lake Park Fired Up
Lake Park Fired Up, the celebration that has transformed a North Kenwood block over the last year, will host a Juneteenth celebration. The Soul and Smoke food truck, which serves barbecue, will be on hand to provide food.
Lake Park Fired Up, 4500 S. Lake Park Ave. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. More details here.
Angela Davis Keynote Speech at the University of Chicago
Scholar and activist Angela Davis will speak at the University of Chicago, concluding a month-long calendar of Juneteenth events organized by the UChicago Graduate Council.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Register here.
Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center African-American History Discussion
The Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center will host a discussion on African-American history. The topic: “What Diet Sustained Slaves During Slavery in America?”
Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center, 6300 S. Harper Ave (next to Hyde Park Academy High School). 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, contact info@williamhillgallery.com.
South Side YMCA Community BBQ
The South Side YMCA will host its annual Community BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include music and activities for all age groups, with a performance by DJ Twelve Gage.
South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave. 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Details here.
Block Party at 49th and Indiana
Power 92 personality Bree Specific will host a block party at 49th Street and South Indiana Avenue, featuring music from DJs D-93 and Jody Digital.
49th St. and S. Indiana Ave. Starting at 3 p.m.
Sister Outsider South Shore Walk
Sisters in Cinema, a South Shore nonprofit opening a cinema house and community center, will host a Juneteenth walk through the neighborhood to visit “historical and cultural landmarks that played a significant role within the African American community.” A celebration at Rosenblum Park afterward includes “Afro-Beats inspired Zumba tunes” and a double dutch competition.
Meet at Rosenblum Park, 7547 S. Euclid Ave. 10 a.m. RSVP at forms.gle/yBJRjtW5eQ4EAEc68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.