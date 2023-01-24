Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Snow during the morning will become lighter during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.