At the intersection of Kenwood’s 49th and Chicago Beach drives, a new honorary parkway pays tribute to a legendary Black scholar, historian and journalist.
“Lerone Bennett Jr. Parkway” was a project of his daughter, Joy Bennett, and stands at the intersection of the late Bennett’s home of 30 years. During his lifetime, Bennett was instrumental in covering the Civil Rights Movement and is credited with bringing Black oral history into the world of journalism and academia.
Joy Bennett said this work continues to inspire new generations of writers and scholars, and sought the street designation to honor it.
“This is part of my trying to continue his legacy,” said Joy Bennett. “To remember him and thank him for all of the hard work and sacrifice.
Bennett was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi in 1928, and grew up in Jackson. At 12-years-old, he began writing for Black-owned newspaper The Mississippi Enterprise. He went on to Morehouse College, where he befriended classmate Martin Luther King Jr.. After serving as a soldier in the Korean War, he returned to journalism and worked as a reporter for the Atlanta Daily World, the oldest Black newspaper in the city.
Bennett moved to Woodlawn in 1953 for a job as associate editor at Jet magazine, and within a year moved to its sister publication, Ebony. There he met his wife, Gloria Sylvester, another associate editor at Jet. Sylvester was a pioneering journalist in her own right, and was involved in Jet’s coverage of the Emmett Till murder —famously publishing photos of Till’s brutalized body— a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.
“(Historians) credit this coverage of Emmett Till as really the beginning, when everybody could see what was going on daily in the South, the brutality,” said Joy Bennett.
Sylvester and Bennett married in 1956, and within a few years their first children were born in South Shore. Joy Bennett described growing up in 1960s South Shore as a time “always fraught with danger and craziness.” Their home, she said, was wiretapped by Mayor Richard J. Daley.
“People think that the Civil Rights Movement, and with all those heroes, that it was red carpets and ball gowns,” she said. “No, it was rocks and guns.”
“Because (Bennett) was friends with all of these people from the Movement, they thought that we were subversives,” she laughed. “I’m 65, and us children of the Movement, we were taught not to do business by phone. Because Hoover’s listening, Washington’s listening, trying to find out where the next meetings were, where King would be.”
Among early works, Bennett’s 1954 Ebony article, "Thomas Jefferson's Negro Grandchildren," about the 20th-century individuals claiming descent from Jefferson and enslaved person Sally Hemings, is credited with bringing Black oral history into mainstream journalism. (This relationship was long denied by most historians for more than 150 years, but as of early 2000s, it’s now generally accepted as fact.)
Bennett soon became an executive editor at Ebony, a position he held for almost 40 years. The HistoryMakers, a digital media nonprofit that works to preserve Black history, credits Bennett’s articles as some of the magazine’s “literary hallmarks.”
During this time, he was also a Professor of History at Northwestern University, publishing several books chronicling race relations and histories of the Black experience. Through works such as “Before the Mayflower: A History of Black America, 1619–1962” and “Forced into Glory: Abraham Lincoln's White Dream,” along with his writing at Ebony, Bennett became known as “the people’s historian.”
In a 1992 article for Ebony, Bennett wrote of his book “The Mayflower:” “No ship ever called at an American port with a more important cargo... In the hold of that ship, in a manner of speaking, was the whole gorgeous panorama of Black America, was jazz and the spirituals and the black gold that made American capitalism possible. Bird was there and Bigger and King and Malcolm and millions of other Xs and crosses, along with Mahalia singing, Duke Ellington composing, Gwendolyn Brooks rhyming and Michael Jordan slam-dunking.”
In the introduction of her book “The 1619 Project,” writer Nikole Hannah-Jones credits reading “Mayflower” as a teenager as foundational to her own work in "1619" and as a journalist. Hannah-Jones' book is an expansion of the project of the same title she created for the New York Times in 2019, a year after Bennett’s death.
In addition to writing, editing and teaching, he served on the board of the Chicago Public Library while Harold Washington was mayor. This was particularly striking to Joy Bennett, who noted that growing up in Jim Crow era Mississippi, Bennett wasn’t allowed access to the library.
“He was writing all these books, he was working a full-time job. He was covering people all over the world and he was doing the professorship… The man never slept,” said Joy Bennett.
When their four children left the nest, Bennett and Sylvester moved north to Hyde Park. Joy Bennett said the family had a longtime love for the neighborhood, frequently making trips north to pick up the Sunday edition of the New York Times from newsstands. To this day, Joy Bennett—who went on to work as a senior editor at Ebony—remains in Hyde Park, and her daughter is a Kenwood Academy alumni.
Bennett died in Hyde Park in February 2018, after a long battle with dementia. Rev. Jesse Jackson, a lifelong friend of Bennett, called him an “activist historian” and said of his passing: “a global force for justice he was, a mighty pen he had.”
Four years later, on June 19 of this year, Joy Bennett, Ald. Sophia King (4th), family and friends gathered at 47th and Chicago Beach drives to finally unveil the honorary street. It was both Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
“As a historian, that would have been very meaningful for dad,” Joy Bennett said. “He was a great historian, a great father and a treasure to his people… On June 19, he exemplified both (holidays): freedom and fatherhood.”
Other attendees included members of Morehouse College’s Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Nora Brooks Blakely, daughter of poet Gwendolyn Brooks, and Dr. Haki R. Madhubuti, poet and founder of Third World Press. During the unveiling, Ald. King announced that Nikole Hannah-Jones had contacted the 4th Ward office and expressed remorse for being unable to attend.
Recalling the emotional day, Joy Bennett noted something Dr. Madhubuti said that still resonates with her: “He was always about the people, that was his whole life… What he experienced in the deep south, he had to figure out how to change that.”
“There’s so many Black heroes and sheros that have been ignored by history, and I just wanted dad to not be one,” said Joy Bennett. “For all those years, when you're trudging through the trenches and nobody understands, it’s a way to say thanks.”
