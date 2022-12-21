No single narrative is dominating local retailers' holiday shopping seasons, as stores with varied offerings report better recent sales than ones specializing in a particular kind of merchandise.
An exception is Nancy Stanek's Toys et Cetera, 1502 E. 55th St., for which the Christmas season is always key. Unlike last year, when international supply chain disruptions motivated customers to do their holiday shopping months ahead of time, Stanek said this year is seeing a more typical rush as the days get closer to Dec. 25.
"We've really gotten most of the stuff in that we had ordered, and we're pretty well-stocked," she said on Monday, Dec. 19. "Normal is, people in Hyde Park don't do much of anything before Thanksgiving, and then they start looking around a little bit. But this weekend was crazy."
Like many retailers, Stanek is comparing this year's sales with 2019's, and sales are up. (Despite last December coinciding with the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases, Toys et Cetera also had a good 2021.)
Per her daily merchandise analysis, no one variety of toy is outselling the others this year. "I'm just shocked by how many things we just sell one of. We don't sell a whole lot of any one thing but a lot of a lot of things," Stanek said. Customers' typical end-of-season requests for specific items haven't materialized this year, either. But boys generally continue to get remote-control cars, and Lego sales, despite a slight slowdown, are still strong.
On 53rd Street, Suuri Design, 5225 S. Harper Court, sells jewelry alongside a revolving line of personal care items and home goods like candles by mother-and-daughter team Linda Cochran and Ashley Cole.
"If you have dry skin, we recommend that you use our shea butter. If you have normal skin, you can use the body oil. Or you can double-up and do both if your skin is extra-dry," Cochran said. "We also have cuticle oil, because obviously the weather is changing."
Now in its second year, Suuri's jewelry customers have included people buying for themselves as well as for others. Cochran said she and Cole try to keep merchandise below $1,000.
The two said their local success comes in part from a lack of retail options in Hyde Park; the so-called retail apocalypse was in full swing before the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated during the subsequent lockdown recession. Cochran said customers tell her they would like to see more shopping options in the neighborhood.
Sales are up in the Christmas season. Suuri saw a boost during its one-year anniversary event last month, and $58.99 gift boxes with a candle, soap, body butter and an oatmeal bath are selling well. Sales did decline last January and February before picking up again with the warmer weather, as more pedestrians would wander in to browse.
Eric Williams ofThe Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., said customers' COVID-19 anxieties are lessened this holiday season, though many are now being more mindful about their spending because of inflation and other economic concerns.
"I do a lot of talks about retail and the whole industry, and retail right now as a whole is down 15-20% compared to years past," he said.
Twenty-five years after opening his first location in Wicker Park, Williams said he is nonetheless weathering the financial strain because of a quarter-century's worth of loyal customers. "We have people who've come back every year for 25 years to shop, even if it's just for Christmas," he said. Gifts, as always, are marketed to customers looking to spend within a specific price range, and the store continues to benefit from patrons looking to buy multiple people's gifts at once.
"They'll come in and buy a book, jewelry, a T-shirt, a necklace and a ring. They may buy five different categories, and I think what works for The Silver Room is that we have so many different categories that they can buy something for everybody in one place," Williams said. "Folks don't want to have to run around, (and) especially when you talk about Hyde Park, folks would prefer to shop in their own neighborhoods."
Many local specialty retailers likewise noted that the holiday season is not one in which their sales peak.
Bruce Wesley said Wesley's Shoes, 1506 E. 55th St. — now ranked the second-best independent shoe store in the country by trade publication Footwear Insight — said sales were terrific through the fall but dropped off this month. People do not buy shoes as gifts; sales during the holiday season are always affected by winter weather, namely boots during snowstorms.
That said, cold temperatures are helping him sell an expanded offering of women's outerwear: cardigans, sweaters and coats. He sensed a market for those items due to the dearth of other neighborhood retailers carrying them, saying, "We're trying to fit you from head to toe now."
Altogether, 2022 is one of the best years Wesley's Shoes has ever had, in part due to strong online business, which Wesley has previously said comes from customers ordering same-sized shoes to replace a worn-out pair.
"We're getting sales from Oregon, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia — all over," he said. "It's like we opened 50 new stores across the country."
Gilda Norris said holiday sales at her Designer Thrift Boutique, 1553 E. Hyde Park Blvd., have been a little slow, but that's been the case over her four decades of working in retail.
"We do well at the turn of each season," she said. "When spring comes, when fall comes, that's when we do well. The holiday season is for big box stores."
She chalks this up to convenience, noting that her boutique, like Wesley's, is a destination business. Norris never expects any big sales in December.
"I do better in January," she said. "I think it's because everybody has their Christmas money and they go where they really want to go to. And people do love specialty stores, especially this one."
The secondhand clothes business is booming in the United States. A May industry-commissioned study by retail analytics firm GlobalData forecasted that the market is expected to double by 2026 to $82 billion. Norris said she is sourcing less at thrift stores because of rising prices there.
On the matter of local trends, Norris noted that the store is getting an increased inventory of business wear as working from home continues for many people, adding that consumers understand more about sustainable fabrics and clothes that are made to last after the recent years' "fast fashion" boom.
"They do enjoy wearing vintage clothing. They like the quality, the design and what have you. It's just been really good," she said. "They can pay the same price, if not less, and get quality and have it forever or pass it down to someone else. Instead of paying $50 for a sweater at Zara, you can come here and get a cashmere sweater for $38. People are finding that resale is really their best buy."
Outside of Hyde Park, Peter Gaona and Tiffany Joi are selling their ReformedSchool line of clothing, fashion pins and patches and Hemp Heals Body Shop CBD products, respectively, at L1, 319 E. Garfield Blvd., the University of Chicago Arts and Public Life retail development under the Green Line. Gaona and Joi originally operated online businesses.
In spite of somewhat slow sales at L1, Gaona’s sales at pop-up events around Chicago have been really good. Overall purchases have picked up as the pandemic waned but ebbed a bit recently, which he ascribes to fears of another recession. Nevertheless, "It's definitely better than it was during COVID in the last two years."
"Events are coming back, but they're still not fully back like they used to be," he continued. "This is (L1's) first year open, and people are still learning that we're here and that it's a new retail spot in Washington Park. Driving traffic here is more so through events than just foot traffic, because we're not in a business corridor."
His pins, which graphically portray Black cultural and political figures, mostly for $12, are selling well as stocking-stuffers. He said customers are in the market for sales and that he and other self-employed makers can't provide discounts when raw material costs continue to increase.
Joi, for her part, said her business at L1 benefits from being next to Retreat at Currency Exchange, 305 E. Garfield Blvd. which is offering promotions to its customers. So, too, is the U. of C.'s work to highlight her business: "We're in their newsletter. Whenever they have something at the Green Line theater, we're always a part of that. And then they have private tours that come to the store, busloads of people."
Like other handmaid retailers in the area, Hemp Heals is benefitting from holiday shoppers specifically looking for artisanal goods. Joi noted that L1 has been giving other small-scale vendors a chance to table on December Thursdays and Fridays.
Joi said pop-ups give her an important chance to engage face-to-face with customers, reengage old ones and garner feedback on her products. Beyond the holiday shopping season, she's eager to participate in them in the summertime as, again, more people are out and about.
Gaona and Joi will have to leave L1 next year to make room for new featured retailers, and Joi said she is in contact with Williams of The Silver Room to figure out a new brick-and-mortar place she can go to sell. A Hyde Parker, Joi said establishing in the neighborhood will depend on networking, as most of the market-rate retail space is beyond her budget.
"We're working with different community partnerships to see what opportunities are available," she said.
