A little over a year ago, in the cramped basement of the Lost Eras vintage shop in Edgewater, Brian Huff, a civil servant who frequents antique stores in his spare time, made a discovery that stopped him dead in his tracks. Buried beneath a pile of yellowed Time magazines and comic books was an old album filled with dozens of black and white, large format photo negatives.
As he held the negatives up to the light, he saw that some depicted the Taj Mahal, but bereft of tourists to mar the shot. Others featured puja ceremonies marching through what looked like the streets of an Indian city and pastoral scenes from village life: a cow laying by a dusty roadside, a man stooped over his rice paddy and a craftsman preparing a basket with reeds. Curiously, mixed within these images of India were scattered shots of Hyde Park — Huff instantly recognized the outline of "The Fountain of Time," a Lorado Taft sculpture on the west end of the Midway Plaisance.
The fact that these images, which he found stunning in their formal composition and the touching intimacy with their subjects, had been so carelessly discarded piqued his interest.
“It's really interesting how you can buy love letters or family photos, which were of immense sentimental value to people but then there's no one left to take care of them,” Huff said.
But maybe these photos weren’t just of sentimental value, perhaps they provided a window into a bygone era of Indian history.
“I'm not a historian by profession or education, instead I made the mistake of going to law school to my eternal sadness,” Huff said.
The few labels on photographs noted locations in Delhi, Agra and the Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) area in West Bengal, all ranging from 1945 to 1947.
“It shocked me,” Huff said, noting that cameras in that era were far from ubiquitous. They were clunky and expensive, making them arduous to haul around. And since they weren’t digital, photographers needed to have expertise to take aesthetically pleasing photos on a very delicate medium.
“You had to really know what you were doing,” said Huff. “Someone had the raw skill to take these beautiful, beautiful photos.”
He was so captivated by these photo negatives that he asked the owner of Lost Eras, Charlotte Walters, if he could borrow and digitize some of the images. Huff spent countless hours on weekends at LATITUDE Chicago, 1821 W. Hubbard St., a nonprofit digital photography laboratory in West Town, carefully scanning and editing the photos, absorbed in the process.
He began piecing together details from the images and their labels that might connect them to historical events he’d read of in books about pre-partition India. (Partition took place in 1947, when the British granted India and Pakistan their independence after nearly two centuries of colonial rule.)
One contained a figure, who to his eye and the eyes of everyone he’s shown it to, looked the spitting image of Rajendra Prasad, who would go on to become the first president of independent India. He also discovered a grisly photo that depicted a number of corpses stacked high in the street.
“When I zoomed in, I saw a sign that literally said, ‘morgue,’” Huff said. “Given the context of the surrounding photos and the dates, I feel very certain that it depicts the (aftermath) of the Direct Action Day, or the Calcutta Killings of 1946, which is an event of violence between Hindus and Muslims, to very grossly simplify the facts.”
Between August 16 and 19 of 1946, more than 4,000 people were killed during riots in Calcutta.
(Huff reached out to a historian of South Asian history at the University of Chicago to confirm that the photos do indeed depict this aftermath, but has not yet gotten a response.)
Despite these discoveries, Huff still had no idea who created the photographs and why. His only clue were the first names Julia and Harry, which kept popping up on labels. At first, he speculated that they must have been connected to the U.S. military, given that there was a military base in West Bengal following World War II.
One full name he did find amid the scattered labels was Margaret Utley. A Google search yielded that she was married to one Richard Utley, who was in the U.S. Army during the 1940s and served in India. Pouring over white pages on a Sunday, Huff cold-called Utley after Utley until he tracked down the grandson of Richard Utley himself. Through this connection Huff got in touch with Utley’s daughter, and her showed her a photo from the album of Richard Utley in his pajamas, slipping on a shoe.
“She said, ‘That's my father. I've never seen this picture of him before,’” Huff recalled. But she had no idea who took the photo, saying her mother never went to India with her father and that the names Julia and Harry didn’t ring any bells.
Huff continued visiting Lost Eras every other weekend in search of a clue, any clue, that might lead him to the source of the album. Every so often on his biweekly visits, Huff would find amid a clutter of comics a few scattered labels that matched the album.
One bore the inscription “Adrian Mayer, Chomolhari,” which is a famous summit in Nepal. Another quick Google search by Huff yielded an impressive array of academic publications on South Asian rural society by University of London professor Adrian Mayer, many dating to the 60s and 70s. He also came across an article in the Times of India detailing how one of the few remaining royal families of India honored Mayer for a lifetime of friendship and academic study about the country. Though Mayer would be nearing the century-mark in age, Huff tried cold-emailing him anyways.
A response shortly followed. With Mayer's son-in-law acting as the go-between, Huff sent photos to the professor so he could identify them.
“This is Harry and Julia Abrahamson,” he told Huff. Mayer then said he met the Hyde Parkers in Calcutta, and they decided to go on a trip to the Himalayas together.
“I thought, ‘oh my god, I'm going to find what this is about,’” Huff recalled. “I count my lucky stars that I managed to get hold of the last person who's essentially the primary source.”
Mayer told him that the couple came to India from 1945 to. 1947 to aid in the Bengal famine relief effort with the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-run nonprofit with branches around the world. The famine, which occurred in 1943, killed an estimated three million people.
Researching the Herald’s voluminous online archives, Huff also found a Herald article that not only confirmed that the couple were in India to aid in the famine aftermath, but also that they were leading the relief efforts.
“Your publication actually helped me finally figure out why exactly they were there,” he said.
The archives also revealed to Huff Abrahamson’s deep ties to the neighborhood.
Locally, Abrahamson is perhaps best remembered as one of the founders of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC), an organization that had around 7,000 residents involved in community development programs under her stewardship. She led HPKCC from 1949 until 1956, through the early days of the neighborhood’s urban renewal.
In 1956, when she and her husband prepared to leave Hyde Park for North Carolina, more than 400 Hyde Parkers — and master of ceremonies Ald. Leon Despres (5th) —gathered for a farewell celebration in her honor. Abrahamson would later write a book about her experiences helming the community organization and reflections on urban development in Hyde Park, publishing “A Neighborhood Finds Itself” in 1959.
Other stories in the Herald detail Abrahamson’s time doing research among the indigenous communities of South Dakota and Wyoming. Another notes that the couple later returned to India in 1963 on behalf of the American Friends Service Committee to set up a new community development program in Gujarat, modeled after the HPKCC.
Though Abrahamson died in 1979, the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference is still going strong 74 years after its founding.
The mystery was solved, a tremendous relief for Huff.
“It was purely by luck I found this, but I felt this might be something special,” he said.
