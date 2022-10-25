Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th St., a 150-year-old graveyard in nearby Greater Grand Crossing has a rich but underexplored history. The graveyard’s storied past and inhabitants — among them civil rights leaders, soldiers and mayors — are the focus of a new preservation project by the Hyde Park Historical Society.
The Oak Woods Cemetery Project, a website cataloging notable landmarks and residents, with reports digging into the park’s history and an interactive map, was no easy undertaking; There are more than 60,000 people buried within its concrete perimeter walls.
A months-long process that is far from over, the virtual archive debuted at an HPHS open house event on Oct. 15. Its creators are summer interns Selali Potakey and David Davison, as well as Mallory Price, HPHS communications chair and webmaster. Price, who also works full-time as a social worker, said the idea for the project came from looking at old maps of Oak Woods, which were outdated and contained inaccuracies.
“(Initially) we weren’t exactly sure the full extent of the project... we mainly were focusing on just making a map,” she said, though it soon evolved into a larger historical exploration.
Chicago cemeteries date back to the creation of the city’s first graveyard in 1843, the Chicago City Cemetery, in present-day Lincoln Park. The only cemetery in the city, it laid to rest an estimated 35,000 Chicagoans until 1859, when concerns about overcrowding and sanitation caused many of the bodies to be transferred to several “park lawn” style cemeteries outside of the city limits: Oak Woods, Rosehill and Graceland.
Oak Woods was chartered in 1853, and over the years grew to incorporate a superintendent’s house, a chapel, a mausoleum, four greenhouses, four lakes and a receiving vault. A postcard created by the cemetery in 1910 claimed it had the first “natural gas burning crematory” in the country.
Some of its most notable residents include Olympian Jesse Owens (1913-1980), journalist and activist Ida B. Wells Barnett (1862-1931) and Mayor Harold Washington (1922-1987). Lesser-known but equally interesting persons buried there include physicist and nuclear age architect Enrico Fermi and Andrew L. Thomas, an activist and physician to Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Among the cemetery’s other features are several Jewish graveyards, one of which has fallen into extreme disrepair since the Jewish congregations that owned it left the South Side.
Just up the asphalt path is a large confederate mound marking the mass grave of more than 4,000 southern Confederate Soldiers. It’s one of the largest confederate graves in the country, and hundreds of union army soldiers are buried alongside them.
(Today, Oak Woods is owned by Dignity Memorial, the “largest network of funeral homes, crematories and cemetery service providers in North America,” according to its website.)
Davison, a long-time Hyde Parker and master’s student in history at DePaul University, wrote many of the catalog’s biographies. With a research focus on the Civil War, Davison said he first learned of Oak Woods while reading the book “Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory.”
“There’s just so many different areas of history that are contextualized by the walls of the cemetery, and they branch out in so many different areas of American and Chicago life,” Davison said.
Potakey, a third-year undergraduate student of computer science with a minor in history at the University of Chicago, was instrumental in flagging locations on the interactive online map of the cemetery. The map markers identify notable graves, monuments and other points of interest.
“(The project) has really helped me feel like there are applications of my studies outside of academia because the university can be an insular place at times,” Potakey said. She added that it also helps her feel more connected to the neighborhood outside of the confines of the university; a slow process.
Beyond its historical significance, Davison and Potakey noted that the site is also a beautiful space to walk around in. (In many U.S. cities, cemeteries were some of the first public greenspaces.)
Spanning more than 180 acres, the cemetery’s catalog is far from finished, Price said. The Historical Society still has a long list of people to write biographies for and more landmarks to highlight.
Though many Black dignitaries and other notables are buried there, for decades the cemetery held discriminatory and segregationist policies. Following the Great Migration, which began around 1910, Black people were largely refused plots, and later were charged higher prices. (The cemetery did not officially desegregate until 1963.) Price said she’s particularly interested in digging into this history more.
“We had the idea that we would end the first or second weekend of August,” said Davidson. “And when that was approaching, we all were kind of like, ‘we’re just going to keep working on this forever.’”
The Hyde Park Historical Society will host an official presentation of the project on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration for the event, “Oak Woods Cemetery: Are you reading to Explore the Past and Present?,” can be found here.
