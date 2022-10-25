Just a few blocks southwest of Jackson Park (straddling the line between Woodlawn and Greater Grand Crossing) sits Oak Woods Cemetery, a 150 year old graveyard with a rich but little-known history. Housed within its concrete perimeter walls are more than 60,000 thousand people, including civil war veterans, civil rights leaders and a former mayor.
The cemetery’s history and residents are the subject of a months-long project undertaken by the Hyde Park Historical Society: a virtual catalog of landmarks, notable inhabitants (accompanied by their biographies), and an interactive map, which they presented at a Historical Society open house on Oct. 15.
The website, the Oak Woods Cemetery Project, was created by summer interns Selali Potakey and David Davison, along with Mallory Price, a historical society board member. Price, who also works full-time as a social worker, said the idea for the project came from looking at old maps of Oak Woods, 1035 E. 67th Street, which were outdated and contained inaccuracies.
At first, “We weren’t exactly sure the full extent of the project... we mainly were focusing on just making a map,” she said, though it soon evolved into a larger historical exploration.
Chicago cemeteries have a long and storied history dating back to 1843, with the creation of the city’s first graveyard, Chicago City Cemetery, in present-day Lincoln Park. The only cemetery in the city, it housed an estimated 35,000 Chicagoans, but after concerns about overcrowding and sanitation, many of the bodies were transferred to several “park lawn” style cemeteries outside of the city limits: Oak Woods, Rosehill and Graceland. (The remaining inhabitants of City Cemetery were presumably destroyed by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.)
Oak Woods was chartered in 1853, and over the years grew to incorporate a superintendent’s house, a chapel, mausoleum, four greenhouses, four lakes and a receiving vault. A postcard from 1910 created by the cemetery even claimed it had the first “natural gas burning crematory” in the country.
Some of its most notable residents include Olympian Jesse Owens (1913-1980), journalist and activist Ida B. Wells Barnett (1862-1931) and Mayor Harold Washington (1922-1987). Lesser-known but equally interesting figures are also buried there, like Italian-born physicist and nuclear age architect Enrico Fermi and Andrew L. Thomas, an activist and physician to Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Among the cemetery’s other features are several Jewish graveyards, one of which has fallen into extreme disrepair ever since the Jewish congregations that owned it left the South Side.
Just up the asphalt path is a large confederate mound marking the mass grave of more than 4,000 southern Confederate Soldiers. It’s one of the largest confederate graves in the country, and hundreds of union army soldiers are also buried alongside them.
(Today, Oak Woods Cemetery is owned by Dignity Memorial, the “largest network of funeral homes, crematories and cemetery service providers in North America,” according to its website.)
Davison, a long-time Hyde Parker and master’s student in history at DePaul University, wrote many of the catalog’s biographies. His research focus is on the Civil War, and Davison said he first stumbled upon Oak Woods Cemetery while reading the book “Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory.”
“There’s just so many different areas of history that are contextualized by the walls of the cemetery, and they branch out in so many different areas of American and Chicago life,” Davison said.
Noting that many people buried in the cemetery were not originally from Illinois, he added that “Chicago became, ultimately, this destination for them at some point in their life… and (them) ending up in Oak Woods is a story of the connections that Chicago history has with these larger historical moments.”
Potakey, a third-year undergraduate at the University of Chicago majoring in computer science and minoring in history, said the project has helped her connect with the neighborhood outside of the confines of the university; a slow process. Potakey was instrumental in developing and flagging locations on the interactive online map of the cemetery, which identifies notable graves, monuments and other points of interest.
“It has really helped me feel like there are applications of my studies outside of academia because the university can be an insular place at times,” Potakey said.
Beyond its historical significance, Davison and Potakey noted that the site is also a beautiful space to walk around in. (For a long time, cemeteries served an important role as some of the first public green spaces.)
Spanning more than 180 acres, the cemetery’s catalog is far from finished, Price said. The Historical Society still has a long list of people to write biographies for and more landmarks to highlight.
Though many Black scholars, athletes, political leaders and activists are buried there, for decades the cemetery held discriminatory and segregationist policies. Following the Great Migration that began in the early 20th century, Black people were initially refused plots, and then later were charged more money for plots than white people. Price said she’s particularly interested in digging into this history.
“We had the idea that we would end the first or second weekend of August,” said Davidson. “And when that was approaching, we all were kind of like, ‘we’re just going to keep working on this forever.’”
The Hyde Park Historical Society will host an official presentation of the project on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration for the event, “Oak Woods Cemetery: Are you reading to Explore the Past and Present?,” can be found here.
