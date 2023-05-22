One person was injured and three arrests were made after a high speed chase through Hyde Park ended in a vehicular crash at the 1300 block of East 53rd Street on Saturday evening, May 20.
According to the Chicago Police Department, a 19-year-old male driving a 2007 Infiniti Sedan was traveling eastbound on 53rd Street at high speeds. The driver began to head north on Kenwood Avenue, but when he encountered a police squad car traveling southbound quickly reversed course.
“The driver of the Infiniti saw police and attempted to flee by reversing the vehicle and headed southbound on Kenwood Ave. at a high rate of speed,” a statement from CPD reads. While attempting to flee, the Infiniti swiped the sides of several cars parked along 53rd Street; the driver came to a stop after crashing into a Jeep around 7:25 p.m.
Following the crash, the driver's side wheel collapsed and a squad car was pinned to the driver's side. CPD took three people into custody from the Infinity, aged 19, 20 and 21. The 19-year-old driver is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle with no FOID card, one misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and multiple citations for traffic offense. The 20-year-old passenger is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 21-year-old is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
“A 30-year-old male was transported to (the) University of Chicago Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the CPD statement reads. CPD Communications confirmed that the 30-year-old hospitalized is not an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.