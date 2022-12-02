The World Cup knockout stages begin this weekend, and the U.S. team will face off against the Netherlands at 9 a.m. central time tomorrow.  

Here’s a quick look at where to watch World Cup games around Hyde Park (all of which will open by 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3):

The Cove Lounge

1750 E. 55th St.

Nella Pizza e Pasta

1125 E. 55th St. 

Truth Be Told

1227 E. 60th St.

The Falcon Inn, 1601 E. 53rd St. and Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap,  1172 E. 55th St.,  and Huaraches Mexican Restaurant, 1611 E. 55th St., will also show World Cup games.

