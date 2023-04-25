Addressing a crowd of about a 100 people gathered on Jackson Park’s Wooded Island last Saturday afternoon, Chicago Park District General Superintendent Rosa Escareño glanced upward at the darkening clouds and said, "I am so impressed to have everyone here with us on what appears to be … winter.”
The crowd had gathered for the opening performance of the annual hanami festival, a celebration of cherry blossom viewing in its second year in Jackson Park.
Graupel soon began to fall in spates through the mid-40s chill, bouncing to the ground off hats, rain coats and the 12-foot tall, stainless steel lotus petals of Yoko Ono's sculpture “Sky landing”.
"It is just wonderful to have you out here embracing nature on such an important day for the Park District as we celebrate Earth Day," Escareño continued with a smile.
Gesturing toward the nearby Garden of the Phoenix (dubbed the Japanese Garden), she noted Chicago’s sister city partnership with Kyoto, and described the city’s decades-long relationship with the Japanese Consulate and Japanese Chamber of Commerce. This year, in honor of Chicago’s 50th sister city anniversary with Kyoto, these groups planted 50 additional cherry blossom trees in the Jackson Park grove, bringing the total number of trees to 190.
"(It) is really the partnership that helped us save this beautiful garden,” she said.
Joining Escareño, Tajima Hirosha, Consul General of Japan in Chicago, said, "Cherry blossoms are the symbolic flower that herald the arrival of spring."
"Many Japanese people take families and friends to hanami, (or) cherry blossom viewing, during their short blooming period,” said Tajima. Noting that this year’s cherry blossom bloom was hampered by the irregular weather — blossoms blew off the trees in a windstorm days earlier — Tajima continued, "But next year we hope (for) even better blooms."
The Garden of the Phoenix was built on the site where the Japanese Pavilion used to stand at the 1893 World Columbian Exposition, explained Tajima, which was modeled after the world heritage site Byodoin Hō-ō-dō, or the Phoenix Hall, in Uji City in Kyoto Prefecture.
"I am very pleased," added Tajima, "that this garden has become a symbol of friendship, not only between Japan and Chicago, but also between Japan and the United States and a place to enjoy the Japanese beauty."
Even though the full set of demonstrations and performances planned for the Hanami Festival was truncated due to the weather, the initial performance by Chicago's Tsukasa Taiko traditional Japanese drumming group went forward unaffected.
Taiko is "known for its thunderous sound and stunning, stylized choreography,” according to Tsukasa Taiko's website.
The skies cleared as Kioto Aoki, Kembre Daniel and Noriko Sugiyama began to beat their taiko drums. And for a few short minutes the crowd soaked up the sounds and sun. Spring was back.
