Dear reader,
When we asked for your support at the end of last year, the response was overwhelming. It’s clear that this community is committed to keeping local journalism alive.
We still have a long way to go as we try to adapt to the present-day realities of local news publishing, but we’re on the right track. We’re excited about our plans for 2022, and proud of the work we’ve done this past year.
By far the biggest story of 2021 continued to be the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from tracking local infection and vaccination rates every week, we’ve looked closely at the effect on local business, schools and, most recently, child care providers.
We’ve also kept tabs on other big local developments— our coverage of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park has ranged from detailed updates on court battles to a long feature where we asked park users for their thoughts on the project.
We’re proud of our more light-hearted human interest stories, too. In August, we published a feature interviewing different candidates for “Mayor of Hyde Park,” and we recently put together the Hyde Park-Kenwood section for the South Side Weekly’s annual “Best of the South Side” issue.
None of this reporting would have been possible without the support of readers like you.
In 2022, we want to make additional investments in our editorial team, expanding our coverage in some areas, like local sports, as well as our ability to engage in longer-term, investigative projects. We will also continue to partner with the South Side Weekly to streamline operations and we’ll continue the transition toward becoming a nonprofit. (It’s a long process!)
When we asked for your support last year, we were both relatively new here. You took a chance on us, and we’re grateful for it.
We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last year. So this year, we’re asking for your help to continue and extend that work — keeping the community informed and exploring where we’re headed.
As we close the door on 2021, please consider making a contribution to support our work in 2022. We can’t do it without you.
With gratitude,
Christian Belanger, Editor
Jason Schumer, Publisher
