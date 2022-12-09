Bronzeville resident Dr. Helen West is running to be alderman of the 4th Ward after a business and education career, saying she is capable of fully committing to the job's tasks.
"I want to do what's best for the people in this ward," she said in an interview. "I know that being a city councilman is not a once-a-month City Council meeting, and the representatives need to treat it as a full-time job. I don't have the distraction of any other business interest that I'm running.” "
West grew up on the West Side in Lawndale, where her father was the first Black precinct captain in the 24th Ward. After graduating from DePaul University, West began her career with Bell telephone companies, first with marketing and then strategic planning at the Western Electric manufacturing.
"That's where we got the opportunity to come up with strategies, strategic planning and project management coming together," she said. "That's where we would plan out what kind of technologies and products to introduce to the public." Her team identified whether or not there was a market for a product, dependent on pricing and competitors' products, followed by planning processes that led to when products would be phased out in favor of new technology.
"You certainly have to be organized, because we have all of these processes that have to work together," she said.
Her career started right out of college and was lucrative, but she took an early retirement when the telecommunications industry downsized two decades later. She decided to reinvent herself as an educator in 2001 and earned master's degrees in educational leadership and technology from the online American College of Education and Chicago State University, respectively.
After working in administration, she taught 10th grade computer science in the south suburbs before a cancer diagnosis necessitated a leave of absence. She got COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, during her subsequent study for her doctorate in general leadership from the American College of Education, alongside her boyfriend. He died in the pandemic; she was part of a trial that treated patients with the remdesivir medication and survived.
West volunteered for Harold Washington's mayoral campaigns and Barack Obama's state legislative campaigns. She debated running for City Council when she was living downtown and then-Ald. Fred Roti (1st) was found guilty on 11 corruption counts in 1993, but she felt that the time was not right, given her corporate career at the time.
But today, "I'm obviously not in my corporate career. I am no longer in the school system. I have finished my doctorate degree. My daughter has married and moved on. The time is now," West said.
She identified public safety as her priority issue in the 4th Ward. She said there are certain measures that police ought to do to prevent crime, namely through collaboration with residents and the local business community to prevent loitering.
Specifically, she said police ought to enforce the loitering laws, and businesses ought to have surveillance cameras — which she thinks should be mandatory for the issuance of business licenses, especially for retailers — and good lighting. She claimed the cameras would deter crime.
Though she said she wants police accountability ordinances to pass to improve police-community relations, West also noted that she has "a big problem with the lack of respect that our youth have for authority and law enforcement."
"I'm not going to pretend it's just the police," West said. "We have to find a way to hold our children more responsible and get them more accountable to how they respect authority... Just like we said we should do sensitivity training for the police, so that the police are more sensitive to the needs of the community, we have to counter that with training for kids."
On that note, West suggested "having a program in the schools where students and kids are taught how to respond to law enforcement," alongside more school programs that teach soft professional skills.
"I would certainly advocate for that kind of training, just like you require a gym class or math class," said West.
Asked about commercial development in the ward, West said she would like to have a roundtable with the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to hear what their needs are. She called Hyde Park's commercial development over the decades a model for Bronzeville.
"I would like to look at what works," West said. "You don't always have to reinvent the wheel; you can replicate what's been in other communities and implement those same things across the 4th Ward."
Asked about housing, she said new developments should not displace existing residents, noting zoning as a tool to increase the area in which residential properties can be developed and saying that new housing should have affordability set-asides.
West said the Michael Reese Hospital redevelopment's 20% housing affordability set-aside is not sufficient, suggesting it should be 25%, in light of declining local Chicago Housing Authority and other affordable units.
