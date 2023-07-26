A heat wave with temperatures breaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit and oppressive humidity has enveloped the Chicago area though Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Peak heat indexes on July 27 an 28 could exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas, the NWS warns, with cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan. To beat the heat, Chicagoans are recommended to limit time in the sun, wear loose, light clothing and stay hydrated. Don't leave people or pets in a closed car, even for just a few minutes.
Six city-run cooling centers are also open for weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are:
- Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th Street
- Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
- King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.
Other city facilities like libraries and Park District facilities are also available as cooling centers during extreme heat. Check in with your local park facility, library or police station for more information on hours.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) encourages Chicagoans to check on relatives, neighbors and vulnerable people during the extreme temperatures. If people cannot make contact, they can request wellbeing checks at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 3-1-1. Call 9-1-1 if someone is having a medical emergency.
