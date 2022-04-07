Around Hyde Park and the city, a series of events will take place in the coming weeks to honor Harold Washington on what would have been his 100th birthday.
Washington was born on April 15, 1922, in Chicago. He spent most of his childhood in the city, and made a career as a politician before becoming Chicago’s first Black mayor in 1983. He died in 1987 of a heart attack, a few months into his second term.
In Hyde Park, where Washington lived during his mayoralty, the Chicago Park District will host a celebration of his life on April 23 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in his namesake Harold Washington Park, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The program includes “music and reflections from Chicago and community residents.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced on Thursday that the Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State Street, would hold an event on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, music and awards.
The event is being put on by the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee.
