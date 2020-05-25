Memorial Day weekend in the era of Covid-19 had numerous traits in common with pat Memorial Days.
Individuals, couples, families and other small groups of people enjoyed Jackson and Harold Washington Parks over the balmy weekend.
They walked, talked, sat on benches, picnicked, sunbathed, played with their children, bird watched, read, played Frisbee with their dogs, and more.
Social distancing did seem to be widely observed, but the fraction of people wearing face masks seemed low. A quick count in Harold Washington Park indicated that about half of the 50 people counted were wearing masks.
The two parks and the entire lakefront have been closed legally to the public since Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued her executive order of closure on March 26th.
Enforcement of the closing in Harold Washington and Jackson Parks has been largely absent the entire time and people have been using the parks regularly all spring.
The lakefront, however, has been largely devoid of people since the closure. Chicago Police barricades were erected at all entrances to the lakefront a few days after the closure was announced, and Chicago Police officers have been stationed, albeit sporadically, at many of the frequently used entrances to the lakefront, for example, the 55th Street Lake Shore Drive pedestrian viaduct.
Over Memorial Day weekend, use of the Lakefront Trail by pedestrians and bicyclists was up, but so was the presence of Chicago Police officers and other security personnel, who, at times, escorted trail users off the trail or deterred them from entering the trail.
